Monsoon tree planting campaign launched: 8,000 saplings planted near Chitral Airport

CHITRAL: Like other parts of the country, the monsoon season tree planting campaign also started in Chitral. Eight thousand saplings were planted near Chitral Airport. . Deputy Commissioner Chitral was chief guest on the occasion while District Police Officer, Acting Commandant of Chitral Scouts, Major Riaz of Pak Army, staff of Wildlife Department of Chitral and Divisional Forest Officers of Chitral Goal National Park, Sub Divisional Forest Officer Sharifullah, Umari Nawaz were present on the occasion. Apart from officers of district administration a large number of Forest and Wildlife staff also attended the function.

Earlier that DC Chitral distributed masks to the Tiger Force. The guests then planted trees. Divisional Forest Officer Shaukat Fayyaz told local journalists that today’s event was organized on the occasion of Tiger Plantation Day which would create awareness among the young generation about the importance of plants.

“In addition, we have planted 30,000 saplings in four more places,” the DFO said. He said that in the Ten Billion Plantation Campaign, we will plant 1.9 million saplings through the forest department and provide 2.2 million saplings including fruit plants will be distributed to the people free of cost. So that people can earn income through forests as well as fruits.

“With the help of our people, we are planting trees in the Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation and more than 40% of the plants in Chitral are successful,” he added.

Later, plants were also planted with Tiger Force. A large number of people participated in this tree planting campaign.

