CDRS has been there for Pakistan in times of need

KARACHI: In tragic times when Pakistan has been battling with catastrophes over the last 15 years from the 2005 earthquake right up to this year’s Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating economic impact, Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) has emerged as one of the most prominent charitable organizations working in the country to help humanity and the most vulnerable.

So much so that since March 2020, their team has delivered food packs to over 50,000 citizens, and provided masks, gloves and PPE kits to doctors and frontline healthcare professionals at medical facilities throughout Pakistan.

Founded by Todd Shea, the organization has taken action to provide medical relief, education and development projects, and disaster recovery operations over the years.

Todd Shea

In a recent evaluation conducted by The Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy, CDRS scored an amazing score of 822 out of a possible 1,000. This impressive score highlights the honesty, integrity and value to society of CDRS. This detailed review of CDRS programs, compliance, documentation, financial transparency, best practices, and operational effectiveness places CDRS amongst the top charitable organizations in Pakistan.

For the past fifteen years, CDRS has worked in every corner of Pakistan to provide relief for the 2005 and 2015 earthquakes, the 2009 Swat refugee crisis, 5 major floods, the 2014 N. Waziristan refugee crisis, the Karachi heat emergency, and now the Coronavirus crisis. It’s most ground-breaking project remains ‘House of Blessings’ for widows and orphans, enabling empowerment to surviving wives and bereaving children.

An equally powerful initiative of CDRS is its ‘Clean Water Drinking Project’ to provide clean drinking water to people every day. Under this plan, a whopping number of 300 water projects from 2016-2019, including hand pumps, tube wells, khuwi systems, water filtration systems and reverse osmosis water systems have been installed in the needed areas. The NGO also has a ‘Youth Community Service Project’, inviting youngsters from all over Pakistan via 20 Youth chapters across all the provinces to participate in humanitarian projects.

