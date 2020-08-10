How to make the most of online shopping: tips and tricks for the smoothest experience

Over the past few months, millions of customers across Pakistan have adopted digital solutions to shop for essential and non-essential products. In March, ecommerce platforms witnessed an increase in traffic and demand as the government-imposed lockdowns across cities to fight the COVID19 pandemic. Shops were either shuttered or permitted to operate for a limited number of hours per day, and movement was restricted. While the lockdowns have been lifted and eased recently, customers still remain wary and hesitant to visit brick and mortar retail stores and it appears the rising trend to shop online will persist.

For those looking for the best deals and discounts available in the digital space, this is a guide to how you can make the most of online shopping by catching the best offers available during Daraz’ flagship sale event, Azaadi Sale, which will be live till August 14th and comes packed with opportunities to win exciting prizes, including an iphone.

With Mission Azaadi, all you have to do is complete a list of easy tasks to get a chance to win LED TVs, Smartphones & much more!

You can spin the Wheel of Fortune and win vouchers and use them to buy your favourite products.

Make sure to head over to Daraz First Games and sign up for the Ludo Tournament to win mega prizes.

If you are a first-time customer and looking to explore Pakistan, you can avail up to 35% off on dTravel – a channel on Daraz that serves as a one-stop solution for inter-city bus travellers, which allows customers to browse routes, timings and prices, and book tickets rom from different bus services – including Daewoo, Bilal Travel, Islamabad Express, Skyways and Rajput Travellers – from the comfort of their own homes.

The platform is also offering customers the chance to participate in fun quizzes – such as “How patriotic are you?” and “What kind of chai are you?” – to celebrate the Pakistani within. You can even find out “Which iconic Pakistani song defines you?”

Make sure you don’t miss the brand flash sales that will take place daily from 6pm to 9pm.

You can use your Daraz Wallet for 5% additional discounts. The Daraz Wallet is the smartest way to pay on the Daraz app as it gives customers the chance to get cashback, exclusive bonuses and allows them to checkout faster. You can also pay with Easypaisa or use your bank cards from SCB, Bank Alfalah, MCB and UBL to avail further discounts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION