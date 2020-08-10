Irrigation Dept Sindh teams succeed to close the breach of FP bund at RD-75

DADU: The Irrigation department government of Sindh teams succeeded to close the breach of FP bund at RD-75 some five kilometers away from Johi town on Monday.

The heavy machinery and laborers closed 150 feet wide breach at RD-75 of FP bund. Teams of irrigation department led by secretary Irrigation Sindh Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, chief engineer of Sukkur Barrage Irshad Ali Memon, Chief engineer of small dams Zahid Shaikh along with machineries and labors closed the breach.

Speaking with this correspondent Irshad Ali Memon said that after hectic efforts by dumping stones and flood fighting material, the engineers of the irrigation department succeeded in closing the breach.

While, second 100 feet wide breach at RD-25 of FP- Flood Protective bund was closed by irrigation department some 10 kilometers away from Johi town on Monday.

Chief Engineer of RBOD-II Syed Sardar Ahmed Shah led the irrigation teams to close the breach at RD-25 at FP bund.

Speaking with this correspondent Syed Sardar Ahmed Shah said that through heavy machineries and laborers, the breach at RD-25 of FP bund was closed. He said that through dumping the stones and other flood fighting material, the breach at RD-25 of FP bund was closed. He said that water level had reduced at various places of FP bund.

Major general, Muhammad Kashif Azad GOC-General Commanding Officer Hyderabad arrived at breach site of FP bund at RD-75 near Johi town on Monday. He visited the breach site and watched the ongoing work at breach site.

Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur barrage Irshad Ali Memon briefed the GOC Hyderabad about ongoing work to close the breach at RD-75 at FP bund.

Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch, DC Dadu, Raja Shahzaman Khuhro, SSP Dadu Dr Farrukh Raza Malik also attended briefing.

\While provincial minister irrigation Sindh Sohail Anwar Syal and PPP senator Aijiz Dhamrah also visited the FP bund near Johi.

