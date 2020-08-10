Sa Sa x Boutir Makes New Inroads into New Retail

Building integrated channels and helping business owners

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 August 2020 – Sa

Sa International Holdings Limited (Sa Sa or the “Group”; stock code: 0178)

announced on 3 August its official adoption of Boutir‘s solution and the

setup of “personal online stores” for its beauty consultants. This will allow

Sa Sa to combine the strengths of in-store and online shopping to create a more

flexible and personalised experience for customers in Hong Kong SAR while

providing an additional sales channel for Sa Sa’s frontline staff to make extra

commissions.

With the Boutir solution, customers can first visit Sa Sa’s physical

stores or access product information via Facebook Live, then complete their

purchases in Sa Sa’s beauty consultants’ “personal online stores”. At the same

time, Sa Sa’s beauty consultants will be able to easily engage customers via

the Boutir mobile app by recommending products and offers to them, checking

orders and arranging delivery. Leverage on the partnership combines three

advantages, namely social media, Sa Sa’s expansive customer base and the multi-brand

beauty advice of its professional beauty consultants, this solution directs

traffic going through online stores to physical stores and brings customers at

physical stores online without spatial-temporal constraints. This partnership also

helps Sa Sa establish an omni-channel sales system to boost sales.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Sa

Sa has developed its e-commerce business rapidly, particularly social commerce,

which can leverage on the professional expertise of Sa Sa’s beauty consultants.

With a personal service component, social commerce has the potential to

outperform traditional online sales in terms of house brand mix, gross margin

and basket size. Since October 2019, Sa Sa has piloted a WeChat mini-programme

to target Mainland China customers who have visited Sa Sa retail stores in Hong

Kong or Macau SARs. In light of encouraging results from the pilot run, the

Group has expanded its social commerce efforts by partnering with Boutir to

engage with customers in Hong Kong SAR and conduct online sales through social

media. Sa Sa also actively launches live broadcasting at multiple social media platforms

in Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China to further attract online customers.

Boutir is anchored on four core

values: Simple, Mobile, Social and Data. As a leader in new retail solutions,

Boutir provides a simple and cost-effective one-stop e-commerce platform for

retailers to build online stores; manage merchandise, orders and loyalty

programs; and analyze data in the traditional e-commerce marketplace with

advanced technology, creativity and an improved user experience. Boutir has

partnered with a variety of retailers on its solution including MaBelle, MADIA,

OTO, and S.T. Dupont since 2017. Such efforts have extended the scope of retail

merchandise from jewelry, massage products and luxury goods to include beauty,

cosmetics and wellness, paved the way for the retailers to sell across

different scenarios, and continued to set the trends on new retail.

Dr

Simon Kwok, SBS, JP, Chairman and CEO of Sa Sa, said, “Sa Sa is committed to

social commerce and is constantly developing new online sales channels. The

partnership with Boutir allows Sa Sa to transcend the spatial-temporal

boundaries, use social media to engage and sell more with customers in Hong

Kong SAR and leverage potential synergies between its online presence with the existing

brick-and-mortar stores to provide a seamless online-to-offline (O2O) shopping

experience that is more flexible, accessible and intimate. At the same time,

this partnership is generating additional commission income for the frontline

staff amid COVID-19 outbreak and pivoting Sa Sa towards a new retail model.”

Mr

Eric Ng, Founder of Boutir, said, “The launch of ‘online personal stores’

breaks the physical limits of brick-and-mortar stores and makes it easier for

customers to connect with the frontline beauty consultants for more

personalized product recommendations and offers. I am confident that this

partnership with Sa Sa will fully leverage the strengths of its professional

beauty consultants to seamlessly extend their first-class customer service in

brick-and-mortar stores into the online platform, while improving customer

loyalty, broadening the customer base and increasing sales conversion rate.

Looking ahead, we remain on the lookout for the right retailers to further solidify

their brand position in Hong Kong and to achieve more meaningful sales growth.”

About Sa Sa International Holdings Limted

Sa Sa, a leading beauty product retailing group in Asia, runs one-stop

cosmetics specialty stores selling diverse quality products ranging from

skincare, fragrance, make-up, hair care to body care products, as well as

health and beauty supplements under more than 700 brands. Sa Sa operates more

than 230 retail stores in the Hong Kong and Macau SARs, Mainland China and

Malaysia, as well as providing customers with a convenient shopping experience

across multiple online platforms.

The Group has been included in the Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index,

FTSE World Index Series and, MSCI Index Series. It has been a constituent

member of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2011. Sa Sa

has also been an eligible stock for Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect since

2016.

About Boutir Limited





Established in 2015, Boutir Limited is a social mobile commerce solutions

provider and multi-channel commerce platform for individuals and corporate retailers

to set up online stores and run a retail business through mobile apps.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Boutir currently works with 100K+ merchants, 2M

products and 1.7M monthly active consumers, and has expanded into Southeast

Asia.

