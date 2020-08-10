Scores of political workers join PML(Q) in presence of provincial leadership

HYDERABAD: Scores of political workers belonging to various political parties have joined Pakistan Muslim League (Q) at a news conference held here Monday. Majority of those who jointed Q League were from Hyderabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Umerko, Jamshoro district. They expressed confidence in the leadership of PML (Q) leaders and said that in the given situation of Pakistan only Q league can deliver to people and take them out of present devastation.

Addressing news conference PML(Q) Sindh president Muhammad Tariq Hussain, secretary information Muhammad Sadiq Shaikh, Chanesar Arisar, Nawab Huma Talpur and Chowdhry Mazhar said it was responsibility of rulers to provide at least basic needs to people but the rulers have no agenda and recent rainfall has exposed them due to which all roads in Karachi and other cities of Sindh were inundated with monsoon rain water and appear broken, condition of hospitals was critical where patients are seen searching for doctors but no one is to heal their ailments. They deplored that people in Sindh were living under terror of stray dogs who were biting even little children. Majority of people in Sindh were living life of misery under sky rocketing price hike of consumer items. They said ministers, advisors and officers were not coming out of AC rooms. They said during last 6 months of lockdown due to coronavirus during which whole business remained closed yet people were kept suffering continuous load shedding. They questioned where the budget was eroded.

They said as PML (Q) was Pakistan’s founding party due to which various political parties have now expressed their confidence in leadership of its leader Chowdhry Shujaat Hussain and were joining this party as they know that only Q league can provide relief to people of Pakistan.

Information Secretary praised the efforts of Chanesar Ariser adding that he was getting their party message to masses in Sindh and hoped that once again their party would emerge as powerful leadership of Pakistan. He also praised party leader Chowdhry Mazhar with his efforts in spreading party leadership messages.

