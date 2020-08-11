Boutir Launches “Your online store solution from a mobile phone” New TV Ad Campaign
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 August 2020 – Boutir, a social mobile commerce solution and
multi-channel commerce platform provider, has produced a new TV commercial
series titled the Three Boutir Genies, which showcases through sci-fi animation
how Boutir’s easy-to-use mobile interface can effectively address merchants’
pain points associated with setting up an online shop.
The new TV commercial series was
premiered on Viu TV on 27 July. It features three fictional genie figures in
the e-commerce realm, the Web Bouncer, the Multitasker, and Payment Handler,
each representing a set of common pain points of online merchants, such as not
knowing how to design and launch the online store, manage the administrative,
logistics and advertising, and process the large amount of payments. However,
Boutir’s simplified and easy-to-use mobile interface allows merchants to set up
an online store effortlessly. The TV commercial campaign comes with the tag
line “your online store solution from a mobile phone”, accentuating on the many
features of Boutir’s one-stop mobile solution for integrated store management
with the choice of multiple payment methods and the ease with which merchants
can launch their online stores.
Boutir is anchored on four core
values: Simple, Mobile, Social and Data. Earlier this year, Boutir became a
Facebook Preferred Partner for Commerce and a Google Partner for AdWords in
Hong Kong, and it was the first vendor in the region with a mobile app
launching an online store. In June, Boutir’s In-App Ad Buying Feature Program
will further help merchants automatically install the Facebook Pixel tracking
code through its interface API under the program, thereby establishing product
catalogue, real-time links to Facebook store and dynamic ads to promote their
products. Merchants can place Facebook and Google conversion ads directly and
use the accumulated post-ad data — beyond the current target, retarget and
lookalike features. This enables SMEs to engage potential customers with better
targeted marketing campaigns and gain revenue directly.
Watch now
About Boutir Limited
Established in 2015, Boutir Limited
is a social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce
platform for individuals and corporate retailers to set up online stores and
run a retail business through mobile apps. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Boutir
currently works with 100K+ merchants, 2M products and 1.7M monthly active
consumers, and has expanded into Southeast Asia.
Website: https://www.boutir.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/boutir.hk