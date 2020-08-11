Boutir Launches “Your online store solution from a mobile phone” New TV Ad Campaign

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 August 2020 – Boutir, a social mobile commerce solution and

multi-channel commerce platform provider, has produced a new TV commercial

series titled the Three Boutir Genies, which showcases through sci-fi animation

how Boutir’s easy-to-use mobile interface can effectively address merchants’

pain points associated with setting up an online shop.

The new TV commercial series was

premiered on Viu TV on 27 July. It features three fictional genie figures in

the e-commerce realm, the Web Bouncer, the Multitasker, and Payment Handler,

each representing a set of common pain points of online merchants, such as not

knowing how to design and launch the online store, manage the administrative,

logistics and advertising, and process the large amount of payments. However,

Boutir’s simplified and easy-to-use mobile interface allows merchants to set up

an online store effortlessly. The TV commercial campaign comes with the tag

line “your online store solution from a mobile phone”, accentuating on the many

features of Boutir’s one-stop mobile solution for integrated store management

with the choice of multiple payment methods and the ease with which merchants

can launch their online stores.

Boutir is anchored on four core

values: Simple, Mobile, Social and Data. Earlier this year, Boutir became a

Facebook Preferred Partner for Commerce and a Google Partner for AdWords in

Hong Kong, and it was the first vendor in the region with a mobile app

launching an online store. In June, Boutir’s In-App Ad Buying Feature Program

will further help merchants automatically install the Facebook Pixel tracking

code through its interface API under the program, thereby establishing product

catalogue, real-time links to Facebook store and dynamic ads to promote their

products. Merchants can place Facebook and Google conversion ads directly and

use the accumulated post-ad data — beyond the current target, retarget and

lookalike features. This enables SMEs to engage potential customers with better

targeted marketing campaigns and gain revenue directly.

Watch now

About Boutir Limited

Established in 2015, Boutir Limited

is a social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce

platform for individuals and corporate retailers to set up online stores and

run a retail business through mobile apps. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Boutir

currently works with 100K+ merchants, 2M products and 1.7M monthly active

consumers, and has expanded into Southeast Asia.

Website: https://www.boutir.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/boutir.hk