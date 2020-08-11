Hyundai Nishat Motor launched “Hyundai TUCSON” in a first ever digital event in Pakistan

LAHORE: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited, has launched its 2nd CKD presenting their flagship vehicle, Hyundai TUCSON. In a first ever digital car reveal of Pakistan automobile history the grand launch of Hyundai TUCSON took place. Pakistan’s top celebrities like Ali Rehman and Ayesha Omer were part of the digital launch event which took place online.

Senior officials from Hyundai Motor Company, Mr. B. S Jeong Head of ME & Africa HQs & Mr. Tatsuya Sato, COO, Hyundai Nishat Motor delivered their messages virtually.

This crossover SUV has been awarded #1 compact SUV by the US JD power IQS study. This marks the beginning of a new era in Pakistan’s automobile industry by delivering world class Hyundai Vehicles to its respected customers and providing the same Brand experience of, ‘Connecting people with Quality Time’.

Tucson with 16-Valve In-Line 4-Cylinder, 2.0 MP Gasoline Engine, with 155 maximum power HP/6,200 rpm and 196 nm Torque kg-m/4,000 rpm. It comes in 6-speed Automatic Transmission. This new SUV for Pakistan is 1,850 mm wide, 4,480 long, and 1,660 mm high, along with 2,670mm wheelbase. Internationally, Hyundai has launched 12 variants of Tucson. In Pakistan, the Tucson is available in 2 variants; AWD Ultimate & a FWD GLS Sport.

Hyundai Tucson is lauded due to its executive outlook and luxury comforts and specs. The five-passenger Tucson is a constant bestseller for the South Korean company. The 2020 model has industry best features such as,

10.1″ Display Audio + Shark Fin Antenna + Android Auto +Autolight Control

Super Vision Cluster (4.2″ TFT LCD)

Hands Free Power Tailgate System

Full LED Head Lamp w/LED Static Bending + Auto Leveling Device

Wireless Charger

Cooling Function Glovebox

Day & Night ECM (mirror) + Compass

ESC (Electronic Stability Control)- Cluster

DBC (Downhill Brake Control)- Cluster

HAC (Hillstart Assist Control)

BAS (Brake Assistant System)

VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)

Full Sized Alloy Spare Wheel & Tire

The company representative said, that HNMPL & its Dealers are not simply manufacturers and dealers but are Best Quality providers to the people of Pakistan. This is the vision and mission statement of HNMPL. In the future, HNMPL would be introducing more passenger car models, so please look forward to it.

