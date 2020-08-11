Prudential Thailand and The 1 to launch country’s first lifestyle-health collaboration

Members of The 1 loyalty programme gain access to AI-driven lifestyle, health and wealth services

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach –

11 August 2020 – Prudential

Life Assurance (Thailand) Public Company Limited (“Prudential

Thailand”) and The 1 CENTRAL LIMITED (“The 1”) today signed an agreement for

the country’s first lifestyle and health collaboration, bringing enhanced

digital services to members of Thailand’s leading loyalty programme.

The 1 is

Thailand’s largest loyalty platform, with over 17 million members, and Prudential Thailand is part of Prudential

Corporation Asia (Prudential), a leading insurer and asset manager, who also offers

digital health services and content in 11 markets across Asia through its app,

Pulse by Prudential.

Through

this collaboration, The 1’s members will gain access to highly customised

digital lifestyle and health solutions based on their lifestyle preferences,

health stages and savings intentions. The partners in the collaboration will

use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curate and offer services that are highly

relevant to members, helping them to achieve a higher quality of life and wellbeing.

Mr Robin Spencer, Chief

Executive of Prudential Thailand, said, “We are delighted to work with The 1, which shares

our aspiration to support and protect families through the use of new digital

solutions. This collaboration builds on our launch of Pulse, a highly engaging,

holistic app that will help Thai people live longer, healthier lives. Pulse

harnesses the power of AI to provide highly personalised health and wellness

insights for our users.”

Dr Ton Chirathivat,

President — The 1, Central Group said, “We always create and continue

bringing innovative and surprising experiences to The 1 members in every angle

of life including Health & Wellness especially during Pandemic situation

nowadays. With this strategic partnership, we are truly confident and commit to

provide one-of-a-kind

health and well-being experiences to another level for our The 1 members”

About Prudential in Thailand

Prudential has operated in Thailand

for more than 24 years through Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Public

Company Limited. Prudential serves more than 1.6 million customers in Thailand

and manages more than Thai Baht 112 billion of assets on their behalf. In 2019

the Thailand business grew IFRS operating profits by 8 per cent to USD 170

million and Life Weighted Premium by 8 per cent to USD 619 million. (31 December 2019 figures)

About The 1

The 1 is Thailand’s largest loyalty

platform, with over 17 million members or more than 25% of the population of Thailand. It strives to be the

ultimate lifestyle platform that understands its customers and caters to every

lifestyle through The 1 Application, through which users can collect points for

every purchase within establishments in the Central Group, namely Central,

Central Embassy (for participating stores), CENTRAL at central wOrld, Robinson,

Supersports, B2S, Central Online, Baan & Beyond, stores under CMG, Family

Mart, Central Food Hall, Tops Markets, Tops SUPERSTORE, Tops Daily, Tops

Online, Power Buy, Thai Watsadu, and Office Mate. The points can also be

exchanged for cash coupons or discounts. The 1 also offers privileges in

collaboration with its partners in various sectors, including gas stations,

tourism, entertainment, beauty, finance, restaurants, hospitals, and so on, to

meet the needs of its members in every aspect of living experience.





Prudential Corporation Asia

Prudential

Corporation Asia is a business unit of Prudential plc (United Kingdom)*,

comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and its asset management

business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Prudential is a

leading life insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering

Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the

Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Through a robust

multi-channel distribution platform, Prudential provides a comprehensive range

of savings, investment and protection products to meet the diverse needs of

Asian families.

Eastspring

Investments manages investments across Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail

and institutional investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with

on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution

offices in North America and Europe. It has over US$241 billion in assets under

management (as at 31 December 2019), managing funds across a range of asset

classes including equities and fixed income.

*Prudential

plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. of the

United States or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G

plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.





Prudential

plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore

(K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N)





About Pulse by Prudential

Pulse by

Prudential is a digital health app and the first of its kind in the region to

offer holistic health management to consumers. Using AI-powered self-help tools

and real-time information, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness partner

to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of

diseases. Pulse is part of Prudential’s region-wide strategy

to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to everyone across Asia by

leveraging digital technologies and best-in-class partnerships.





Following the regional launch of Pulse in Malaysia in August 2019, Pulse

is now available in a total of 11 markets in Asia and includes a growing suite

of value-add services, such as a symptom checker and health assessment,

personal wellness services, and video consultations with certified doctors and

specialists.





Since its launch, Pulse has been downloaded

more than 8 million times in Asia to date. Pulse is currently available on the

Apple/Google Play stores in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia,

Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.





For

more information, and to download Pulse, log on to www.wedopulse.com.



