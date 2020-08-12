Chubb launches Recover & Return Insurance to support the return to workplaces in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 August 2020 – Chubb announced today the launch of Recover & Return Insurance, a

market-leading group insurance plan for businesses in Singapore. With countries and territories beginning to emerge

from lockdowns, businesses need to consider establishing risk mitigation plans

to protect workforces when they return to traditional workplaces.

Chubb’s Recover & Return

Insurance is designed specifically for employers to care for the health, safety and

well-being of their employees so that they can return to their workspace with

confidence.

Highlights of this product

include lump sum payouts upon diagnosis of COVID-19 for the following[1]:

Benefits for the employee –

1.

Admission to hospital.

2.

Admission to the Intensive Care Unit.

3.

Family bereavement in the event of the

demise of an insured employee.

Benefits for the employer –

1.

Counselling for employees should a

colleague working nearby be diagnosed with COVID-19.

2.

Workplace disinfection.

Ben Howell, Deputy Head of

Accident & Health at Chubb in Asia Pacific said, “We recognise the

need to enhance the confidence of companies and their

employees as they return to their traditional workplaces. The Recover &

Return Insurance complements our Work from Home Insurance launched recently.

Both insurance products address the concerns of employers in providing sustained

care for their employees in the new normal, whether working from home or their

traditional workplace.”







[1] These

product highlights are an overview of the key features of the product. Please

see the actual policy for exact terms, conditions and exclusions.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded

property and casualty insurer. Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited, via acquisitions

by its predecessor companies, has been present in Singapore since 1948. Chubb

in Singapore provides underwriting and risk management expertise for all major

classes of general insurance. The company’s product offerings include Financial

Lines, Casualty, Property, Marine, Industry Practices as well as Group

insurance solutions for large corporates, multinationals, small and

medium-sized businesses. In addition, to meet the evolving needs of consumers,

it also offers a suite of tailored Accident & Health and Personal &

Specialty insurance options through a multitude of distribution channels

including bancassurance, independent distribution partners and affinity

partnerships.

Over the years, Chubb in Singapore has

established strong client relationships by delivering responsive service,

developing innovative products and providing market leadership built on

financial strength.

More information can be found at www.chubb.com/sg.