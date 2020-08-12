RB Hong Kong Joins Hands with Local Non-Profits to Support Our Community
Donate Personal Protective Items to Students from Low-Income Families as the First Wave of a three-phase program
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 August 2020 – RB
is always driven by its purpose to put people first so as to protect, heal and
nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. As the Covid-19
health crisis continues in Hong Kong, RB Hong Kong has initiated the Community
Anti-Epidemic Support Programme to join hands with local non-profits organizations
to offer quality personal protection and disinfection products to support those
in need in Hong Kong.
Donations of personal protective items include Dettol
Hand Sanitizer Original, Dettol Anti-Bacterial Wet Wipes and Aerogard Odourless
Insect Repellent Spray to fully protect the health of students.
RB Hong Kong’s Community Anti-Epidemic Support Programme
(“the Program”) will work in partnership with 5 to 6 non-profit organisations
to offer assistance to different local communities in 3 phases. The Programme
will broadly cover students, as well as low-income families, women and elderly.
Answering the needs of different groups in the community, RB Hong Kong will offer
support from protective and disinfection products to home deep cleaning
services to support personal and family health and hygiene. Total face value of
operation and in-kind donation of the Program worth over HKD6.8 million.
The Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and
Services (CECES) is RB Hong Kong’s partner for the first phase of the
Programme. CECES has been proactive in disseminating health information among
schools and wider communities. During the pandemic, CECES has also assisted
schools, communities and families to procure needed supplies to ensure the
health and safety of students. In the first phase of the Programme, CECES will
work in conjunction with RB and its brands Dettol and Aerogard to donate
personal protective items, including Dettol
Hand Sanitizer Original, Dettol Anti-Bacterial Wet Wipes and Aerogard Odourless
Insect Repellent Spray, to 40,000 needy students to ensure that their health
and hygiene are to fully protect during the pandemic.
Ms. Sansan Ching Teh Chi, Founder and Director of the
CECES, said, “This year, the global pandemic has posed a serious threat to Hong
Kong’s public health and a great number of experts have stressed the importance
of handwashing and on the use of hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes to
mitigate the risk of virus infection. We wholeheartedly thank RB and its brands
for their warm support of low-income and disadvantaged families and students in
such times of hardship and adversity.”
Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General
Manager Hong Kong & Taiwan, Health, RB Hong Kong, added, “Hygiene is a foundation
for health, and it is also the key to breaking the chain of infection. RB
believes the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not
a privilege, for everyone. Through our cooperation with the CECES in the first phase of the Community
Anti-Epidemic Support Programme, we hope to ease the burden on low-income and
disadvantaged families, parents and students as we are all combating this
pandemic together.”
Mr. Boudewijn Feith, General Manager Greater China,
Hygiene, shared “In addition to the great distress caused by the pandemic,
disadvantaged families in Hong Kong also face mosquito-borne diseases. By
donating personal protective items to students, RB hopes to ensure
comprehensive personal protection for students so that they could rise to the
challenges ahead in the new school year.”
The distribution of personal anti-epidemic care materials
co-organised by the CECES and RB now accepts school applications until 31
August 2020. Interested schools could contact the Healthy Living Team of the CECES
for any inquiries.
About RB
RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a
relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to
the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege,
for everyone.
RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in
households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen,
Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol,
Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and
more. 20 million RB products a day are
bought by consumers globally.
RB’s passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new
opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared
success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what
guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.
For more information visit www.rb.com
*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies
About Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services
Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services (CECES) was
established in 1982. It is recognized by the Hong Kong government as a social
working charity. CECES believes that everyone is born equal, via informal
education, children’s talent and potential can be nurtured and developed.
CECES’ aims are targeted to provide education to low-income children and
families.
Over the past 38 years, CECES has organized different varieties of
educational activities to Kindergartens, Primary Schools and Secondary Schools,
such as multiple intelligence programs, teacher’s training, parent-child
workshop, seminar, and survey, etc. Each
year, more than 200,000 families have benefited from these efforts. CECSE has
always been pioneering innovation, advocating diversified education and
organizing related activities, promoting the development of early childhood
education and family service in Hong Kong.