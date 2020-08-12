SPSF announces to launch protest movement against SU VC Burfat

HYDERABAD: Sindh Peoples Students Federation has announced to launch protest movement against vice-chancellor Sindh University Fateh Muhammad Burfat for his anti-education and anti-student policies.

Announcement to this effect was made at a press conference held at press Mansoor Shahani president and Lala Murad general secretary of SPSF said that last month they had held meeting with Sindh University vice chancellor Fateh Muhammad Burfat who had committed to solve all issues faced by students but he turned his back on his pledges.

They also alleged that students of urban areas only can get benefit from online education only while in rural areas it was impossible as the people of rural villages cannot have access to electricity as such they alleged that VC has no vision how students of far flung rural villages can get online education.

They said VC Burfat seems void of human sympathy as such demanded from higher authorities to remove him. They said protests rallies against VC would be taken out across country so federal and Sindh authorities can come to know his inefficiency.

