DC Thatta chairs meeting to review Ashura security plan

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Thatta Muhammad Usman Tanvir chaired an important meeting at Darbar Hall Makli with regards to arrangements for security plan on 10th of Muharram (Youm Ashur). Meeting was attended all district officers of various departments and institutions. SSP Thatta Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commission Thatta Abdul Basit Hakro, AC Mirpur Sakro, Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Sakro Muhammad Saleem Memon, Assitant Commissioner Ghora Bari and Keti Bunder Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh, Chief Officer MC Thatta, all Mukhtiarkars and town officers , officers of various departments including health, education, local bodies, police, information, Hesco, public health and others attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed all officers to ensure fool proof security, sanitation, clearance of drainage, removal of encroachments, first aid, electric supply without interruption and other arrangements at mourners processions and Azadari meetings. He also asked leaders of all sects to ensure home departments code of ethics and other SOPs and also remain I touch with district administration to maintain peace and religious harmony. They must avoid provocative and hate speeches and such posts or comments on social media. He asked them to contact with district administration control room in case of any controversy or issue so that Ashura days can pass with complete peace and harmony.

Deputy Commissioner also asked all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to hold such meetings in their areas towards ensuring peace and tranquility.

DC asked HESCO to maintain all electric polls and wires on passages of mourners proceeding and also to ensure continuity of power supply on all Muharram days especially from 5 to 12 nights. He said that walk through gates and CCTV cameras have also been installed on mourners’ processions routes and at places of Azadari Majalis. On this occasion, all religious leaders (Ulema) and speakers briefed the meeting on their problems and appreciated arrangements made by district administration.

