Facebook and TEVTA PUNJAB empower female students discover ways to build digital marketing skills and starts a business with free #SheMeansBusiness online courses

LAHORE: In this age of digitalization Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab, besides initiating several other measures for bringing women in the mainstream, is working in collaboration with Facebook for starting a programme aimed at providing digital skills.

Facebook in collaboration with TEVTA is hosting a series of online training sessions under #SheMeansBusiness program with women across Punjab part of TEVTA vocational institutes from the month of July 2020 till December 2020. The trainings, which will be conducted online, is aimed to arm them with the knowledge, connections, skills, and technology required to build and grow their business online.

Speaking about the partnership, Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique said “we were in communication with Facebook regarding its worldwide programme #SheMeansBusiness, under which women are provided with digital skills to effectively plan their journey to become a successful entrepreneur using Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Upon our request Facebook evaluated TEVTA’s suitability for its said programme. We are extremely grateful for to enter this collaboration with Facebook under #SheMeansBusiness program as we work to support the next generation of digitally skilled Pakistani citizens.

He further added “Digital TEVTA is doing its best to provide World’s top-notch programs from across the world to its students at their doorsteps. After having completed this digital skills programme, our Women would be able to earn a reasonable income from their homes.” Chairperson also said that “COVID-19 severely hit the economies world over and means of income were shrinking fast due to this menace. It was under these circumstances that TEVTA introduced several E-learning courses, which are playing a significant role in mitigating the situation effectively by opening new avenues of income generation for our students in these hard times.”

“When women do better, we all benefit, said Beth Ann Lim, Facebook Director, APAC Policy Programs and Government Outreach,” #SheMeansBusiness will not only connect entrepreneurial women with empowering tools, peers and networks, but will also raise greater awareness of the importance of women’s entrepreneurship for overall economic and social development. We launched the program in Pakistan in 2018 and are excited to partner with TEVTA to scale these trainings to more women at such a critical time of need.”

Within the scope of proposed cooperation TEVTA will engage 2500 female students across Punjab and organize a series of online workshops with the goal to train them on digital skills. Facebook will be providing its lead trainers to deliver modules in these training sessions. Program will target women from TEVTA network who want to leverage Facebook’s family of apps to grow their ventures.

