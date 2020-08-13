Vingroup partners with Medtronic to produce ventilator components

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – August 13,

2020 – On August 12, 2020, VinSmart Research and

Production Joint Stock Company (a subsidiary of

Vingroup) officially announced the strategic agreement with Medtronic plc to produce

components for Medtronic’s ventilators. It is expected that around 50,000 units

of Vingroup’s ventilator components will be exported to the US and Ireland

over the next year.

Medtronic is

among the world’s largest medical technology, services, and solutions

companies, providing healthcare services and healthcare solutions to over 150

countries. Medtronic’s ventilators are considered essential equipment in the

fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, in which, an air blower is one of the core

components.

According to

this agreement, VinSmart Research and Production Joint Stock Company will

partner with Medtronic to produce components for Medtronic’s ventilators

effective June 2020. In particular, Medtronic will obtain components

manufactured entirely by VinSmart and VinFast Manufacturing and Trading Co.,

Ltd. The ventilator’s components manufactured by VinSmart are evaluated to meet

the requirements to be exported around the globe.

It is expected

that the first components will be exported in August 2020. The goal is that

over the next year, 50,000 VinSmart units will be exported to the US and

Ireland, providing additional ventilators to meet increased demand.



About the

agreement, Mr. Madan Krishnan, Vice President of Minimally Invasive Therapies

Group, Asia Pacific, Medtronic, said: “No single company can meet the global

ventilator demand alone. To further supplement supply to meet overwhelming

demand, we publicly shared the design specifications for our Puritan

Bennett™560 (PB560) ventilator system in March 2020 under a permissive license.

To further ramp up our own production, we have been collaborating with a number

of international partners who can supplement part of the production process.

The partnership with Vingroup will be one that will see them manufacturing

components within our ventilators. Their support in this manufacturing process

will aid us to further increase our ventilator supply.

Previously,

Vingroup received the technology for producing PB560 ventilators under a

permissive license from Medtronic. After three months of research based on this

specific model, Vingroup successfully developed VSmart ventilator, VFS-510,

with 70% localised components, including the core and other complex components.

The production has been licensed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health and has

exported to Russia, Ukraine, and Singapore for the first time.

Mrs. Le Thi Thu

Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, said: “Vingroup had also

officially announced the establishment of the Machine and Components division

to develop partnerships in terms of designing and strategic producing (ODM) for

top corporations all over the world. Products VinSmart designs and manufactures

include: PCBA circuit boards, switches, antennas, molds, and completed products

such as smartphones, connected devices (IoT), electronic products, electronics,

refrigeration, computer equipment, medical products, and products that are

specifically requested by partners.”

Participating

in a complex supply chain requiring components with absolute precision and

accuracy for Medtronic not only affirms VinSmart’s production capacity and

technology, but also marks a significant transition to a new level for Vingroup

in the road to become a leading industrial company in the region.

VinSmart Research and Production Joint Stock Company (a branch of Vingroup) owns a group of VinSmart electronic complex factories in Hoa Lac (Thach That, Ha Noi) with an area of approximately 14.8 ha, and a total of capacity of 125 million devices per year.On June 20 2020, the Vsmart ventilator VFS-510 model, manufactured by VinSmart Research and Production Joint Stock Company was officially approved by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health. The VFS-510 model was developed based on the PB560 model of Medtronic.