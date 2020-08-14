Aruba: Network as a Service Adoption to Accelerate by 38% within the Next Two Years as Businesses Adapt to Covid-19

74% of

organizations reported moderate to significant impact to their employees due to

the pandemic

In

response to COVID-19, 38% of IT leaders plan to increase their investment in

cloud-based networking, and 35% in AI-based networking, as they seek more agile,

automated infrastructures for hybrid work environments

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

Outreach – 14 August 2020 –

Businesses will

experience profound changes as employees’ transition to hybrid work environments

following COVID-19, in turn changing the way IT teams procure and consume networking

solutions. In response to the pandemic, IT leaders are now investing more in

cloud-based and AI-powered networking technologies as business recovery plans

take shape. That’s according to a global survey of 2,400 IT decision-makers (ITDMs)

commissioned by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

As

IT leaders respond to the challenges associated with enabling a highly

distributed workforce and the emergence of the hybrid workplace — with people

needing to move seamlessly between working on campus, at home and on the road —

they are looking to evolve their network infrastructure and shift away from

CapEx investments towards solutions consumed ‘as a service’. The average proportion

of IT services consumed via subscription will accelerate by 38% in the next two

years, from 34% of the total today to 46% in 2022, and the share of

organizations that consume a majority (over 50%) of their IT solutions ‘as a

service’ will increase by approximately 72% in that time.

“With

the emergence of the hybrid workplace, IT leaders are being asked to deliver a delicate

balance between flexibility, security and affordability at the edge,” said Partha

Narasimhan, CTO and HPE Senior Fellow for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise

company. “Every part of the workplace needs to evolve: the campus must be

embedded with technology to support social distancing and contactless

experiences, and the home office must offer enterprise-level connectivity,

security and support. It’s increasingly clear that, to support these new needs

in a financially challenging environment, IT decision-makers are attracted to

the reduced risk and cost advantages offered by a subscription model.”

The

report, which surveyed ITDMs in over 20 countries and eight key industries,

looked at how they have responded to IT and business demands in the wake of COVID-19,

what investment decisions are being made as a result, and the consumption

models now being considered. A number of key findings stood out:

IMPACT

OF COVID-19 HAS SIGNIFICANT IMPLICATIONS

ITDMs

report that the impact of COVID-19 has been significant both on their employees

and short-term network investments:

22%

describing the impact on their employees as ‘significant’ (widespread furlough

or layoffs), while 52% considered it ‘moderate’ (temporary reductions in some

functions), and 19% ‘low’ (very few jobs impacted).

in India (57%) and Brazil (34%) were most likely to cite a significant impact

on their employees, while those in Hong Kong (12%) and Mexico (10%) reported the

least, highlighting a massive swing in experiences between regions.

said that investments in networking projects had been postponed or delayed since

the onset of COVID-19, and 28% indicated that projects had been cancelled

altogether.

cancellations were highest in Sweden (59%) and lowest in Italy (11%), showing there

are also significant disparities between countries within the same region,

while 37% of ITDMs in education and 35% in hotels and hospitality globally said

they have had to cancel network investments.





THE

FUTURE IS BRIGHT: INVESTING FOR EMERGING NEEDS

By

contrast, future plans are aggressive, with the vast majority of ITDMs planning

to maintain or increase their networking investments in light of COVID-19, as

they work to support the new needs of employees and customers.

An

astounding 38% globally will increase their investment in cloud-based

networking, with 45% maintaining the same level and 15% scaling back. The APAC

region was the global leader with 45% stating increased investment in

cloud-based networking, rising to 59% among ITDMs in India. With cloud

solutions allowing for remote network management at large scale, these

capabilities are particularly enticing for IT teams when being on-premises is

not possible or challenging.

are also seeking improved tools for network monitoring and insight, with 34%

globally planning to increase their investment in analytics and assurance, 48% indicating

that they will maintain their level of investment and 15% reducing it. This

allows IT organizations to troubleshoot and fine-tune the network more

efficiently, as demands on it are augmented by a distributed workforce.

is also an emphasis on innovative technologies that simplify the lives of IT

teams by automating repetitive tasks. We found 35% of ITDMs globally are

planning to increase their investment in AI-based networking technologies, with

the APAC region leading the charge at 44% (including 60% of ITDMs in India and

54% in Hong Kong).

ADOPTION

OF NEW CONSUMPTION MODELS IS ACCELERATING

As

ITDMs shape their investment plans, they are looking at alternative modes of

consumption to achieve the best balance of value and flexibility.

55%

globally say they will explore new subscription models for hardware and/or

software, 53% managed services for turnkey hardware/software and 30% financial

leasing — all as a result of the impact of COVID-19. This reflects the

increased need for more financially flexible models in a challenging

environment.

subscription models are more popular in APAC (61%) than in the Americas (52%)

or EMEA (50%), and at a country level the highest demands are in Turkey (73%),

India (70%) and China (65%).

industries most likely to be considering the subscription model are

hotels/hospitality (66%), technology and telecom (58%) and education (57%). The

impact of COVID-19 on IT behavior has made the desire for flexibility and predictability

in spending, while reducing risk from initial capital costs, greater than

before.

stark contrast, just 8% globally plan to continue with only CapEx investments,

though the proportion is higher in the Netherlands (20%), US (17%), Spain (16%)

and France (15%). Across industries, 15% in retail, distribution and transport

will continue to focus solely on CapEx investments, versus just 5% in IT, tech,

education and telecoms, and 2% in hotels and hospitality.

“With

the needs of customers and employees having changed so comprehensively in

recent months, it’s no surprise to see IT leaders seeking more flexible

solutions,” says Narasimhan. “They are having to adapt fast and ensure that

more complex, distributed networks can securely support the experiences users

demand. The need for agility and flexibility in network management is now

greater than ever.”

While

the pandemic has clearly negatively impacted ongoing projects, this research

suggests it will also catalyze medium-term investment into advancing networking

technologies, and a shift to more flexible models of consumption that limit

up-front capital demands. Trends that were already taking hold will now

accelerate, including the move to the Edge and the adoption of cloud-based and

AI-driven intelligent networks.

