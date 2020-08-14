CPA Australia: Chinese Businesses Lead FinTech Usage in Regional Survey

BEIJING, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 14

August 2020 – Driven by the Government’s FinTech

development plan and innovation strategy, China is leading the way in business

FinTech usage across the region, according to a survey of business FinTech usage by CPA

Australia, one of the

world’s largest accounting bodies.

The

survey found that 80 per cent of respondents from China reported that their businesses

had used at least one FinTech product or service in the past twelve months,

which is the highest result of the surveyed markets. Further, Chinese businesses

were the most likely to maintain or increase their usage of mobile

payments/digital wallets, robo-advisory/chatbots, wealth management technology

and FinTech lending in the past twelve months.

Tony Chan, Deputy President of CPA Australia

South China Committee says that the fast-growing business FinTech usage

in China is boosted by the development of emerging technologies and changing

consumer behaviour.

“Supported by a number of favourable Government policies, including

financial and tax incentives, such as the 175 per cent super deduction for eligible R&D expenditure

and greater funding for AI development by local governments, Chinese businesses

are more inclined to utilise FinTech compared with businesses from the other surveyed markets.”

“Another factor that has led to a boost in

business FinTech usage in China is changing consumer behaviour. Chinese

millennials, who are digital natives, are a major force in the consumer market,

and this has further spurred Chinese businesses to adopt FinTech.”

The survey findings also indicate there is a clear link between the use of FinTech

and business growth. It found that

74 per cent of Chinese businesses that were more profitable in 2019 either

maintained or increased their usage of mobile payments or digital wallets in

the past 12 months, and 54 per cent of Chinese businesses that were more profitable in 2019 either

maintained or increased their usage of robo-advisory/chatbots.

“FinTech will be an engine for business growth

and we believe

China’s leadership in FinTech usage amongst businesses will continue.” Mr Chan comments.

84 per cent of surveyed respondents from China

believe their businesses will use at least one FinTech product or service in the next 12 months, according to the

survey.

However, the impact of the rapid growth of

FinTech usage in Chinese businesses has also created challenges. According to

the survey, respondents from China were most likely to select cybersecurity

concerns (41 per cent) and shortage of FinTech talent (37 per cent) as the key

barriers to business FinTech adoption.

“Amongst the surveyed markets, we note that

businesses in China were most likely to choose a shortage of FinTech talent as

one of their key challenges to FinTech adoption, which is a consequence of

growing business usage of FinTech in China.

“To meet this challenge, we would welcome

more cross-disciplinary FinTech degree programs and we suggest that businesses,

research institutions and universities in China collaborate in developing new

talent development plans to cultivate, recruit and retain FinTech talent,” Mr Chan

says.

For more information on CPA

Australia’s Business FinTech Usage Survey:

CPA Australia’s Business FinTech Usage Survey – Preliminary, Mainland China results

CPA

Australia’s Business FinTech Usage Survey — Infographic

About the survey

The

survey was conducted by CPA Australia from 23 June to 14 July 2020. A total of

573 responses were received from accounting and finance professionals in

Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, with 158 respondents from Mainland China.







