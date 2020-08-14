How Bridge Elite Education Centre in Hong Kong adapted to the Global Pandemic quickly to ensure students continuity of education and enrichment

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 August 2020

– With a high number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Hong Kong recently, a

series of anti-epidemic measures are introduced by the government to strengthen

the protection of public health. Under

the measures from The Education Bureau, schools and tutorial centres are asked

to close for multiple times, and in early August they even announced that most

of the next academic school year would be conducted online. The goal is to

reduce physical interaction between students and teachers, and to minimise

COVID-19 spreading.

Bridge

Elite is a private tutorial centre in Hong Kong, many of their students are

applying to attend or are currently

attending prestigious institutions such as University of Cambridge, Brown

University, The University of Hong Kong and many more. They prioritise the

safety and health of their students over the benefits of face to face lessons,

it is also because of this Bridge Elite is able to adapt quickly to the

situation at hand.

Immediately after the introduction of new

measures, Bridge Elite was able to get in-touch with students to reschedule,

but also received requests for dropout. The centre has had many meetings on how

they would be able to continue to deliver quality enrichment and education.

Bridge Elite’s Principal, Willis Tao said ” The continuity of education is

important and a pandemic happening should not be at the expense of a student’s

education”. Their tutors are keen to find an effective way to cope with the

pandemic and continue to educate students, corresponding to their centre’s

motto, “Learning Never Stops”.

Due to The Education Bureau’s new plans for

the academic year 2020/2021, many local schools need to prepare to bring

teaching to students remotely. In fact, many educational institutions across

countries have already stated that they would be carrying out hybrid courses in

the coming school year, where classes would be carried out in the combination

of the traditional classroom manner and through online activities. In fact

hybrid courses are becoming a norm across multiple international schools and

boarding schools. Some education experts anticipate that this pandemic may end

up changing the way of teaching completely, as Dr. Curtis Newbold of

Westminster College writes “hybrid education may be the breath of the future”.

Bridge Elite is currently offering online

tutoring to their students, and their transition began back in April. Their

lessons would all be conducted online using the online video communication

software, Zoom, and students and teachers will continue to interact during

lessons using the white board AwwApp. They further encouraged students to

continue to attend lessons remotely by ensuring their students have the

necessary tools to take part in the transition smoothly.

About Bridge Elite

Bridge Elite was founded in 2018 by a group of

passionate tutors wanting to help and support students’ academics. The team is

extremely experienced and processes a depth of knowledge about a range of

subjects. The centre places emphasis on the teacher’s teaching qualities and

the student’s learning objectives helping students who are driven to succeed

and supporting them on their journey to achieve their desired results. If you

would like to find out more about Bridge Elite Education you can view www.bridgeelite.com

or email to info@bridgeelite.com.