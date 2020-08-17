X0PA AI integrates its new AI-enabled assessment & interview platform with Microsoft Teams

X0PA ROOM is a video, audio, and text enabled assessment and interviewing platform with advanced AI built on Microsoft Azure

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 August 2020 – X0PA

AI announces the integration of X0PA ROOM, the hybrid assessment and interview

on-demand platform with video, audio, and text-based assessment capabilities,

with Microsoft Teams.

X0PA built its platform using core Microsoft Azure

infrastructure and services, including AI, machine learning, and analytics. ROOM

utilizes the AI capabilities of Azure Cognitive Services including video

analytics, speech to text, video stream, and analytics to build a product which

saw its first 100 interviews in less than 70 hours since its launch.

“ROOM leverages Microsoft Azure AI and analytics to

provide organizations and educational institutions with a powerful prescreening

tool. By using ROOM, hiring managers can create hybrid questions, set and select

either a fixed or randomized set of questions, set timers for completion, and use

many other features to simulate an in-person interview, including an anti-cheat

proctoring feature,” said Nina Alag Suri, Founder

and CEO of X0PA AI.

ROOM

provides a seamless video interview experience for candidates via an easy-to-use

interface. The platform is compatible with mobile and desktop, and candidates

can easily join by opening a received video interview link. Candidates are guided

through a pre-interview check to ensure that they are recorded in high-quality

video resolution and sound. Interviewees

also have the option to play back and review their responses. Upon completion

of the interview, candidates are notified via email. Integration with Microsoft

Teams takes users experience to the new level.

“Microsoft Teams is one of the most powerful

collaboration platforms. Integration of ROOM with Teams, the combined power of

automation gives the user an efficient, transparent, and collaborative

assessment experience to scale,” — Nina Alag Suri, founder and CEO Of X0PA AI,

continues.

“XOPA is taking advantage of Azure and its AI capabilities

to build intelligent apps that meet customers’ demands for AI solutions,” said

Gerald Leo, Director for One Commercial Partner at Microsoft Singapore. “Through

XOPA Room, employers, recruiters and jobseekers are empowered with a rich

experience that is also transparent in an environment where more recruiting and

employee engagement is becoming digital.”

Microsoft App source listing for ROOM- https://bit.ly/2DItksW

About X0PA

X0PA is a long-term Microsoft partner developing cloud-based tools and

products to enhance the hiring process and selection processes for governments,

academic institutions, and enterprises.

For more information, visit X0PA’s website at: https://x0pa.com/