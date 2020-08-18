Lu International Joins Hands with KASIKORNBANK to Develop Thailand’s Online Wealth Management Platform, Expanding Its Footprint in the Region

The partnership signals Lu International’s plan to capitalise on growth opportunities for financial services in some of the world’s up and coming economies, throughout and beyond Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 August

2020 – Lu International

(Singapore) Financial Asset Exchange (PTE) Ltd. (‘Lu International’), a

subsidiary of China’s leading retail fintech enterprise Lufax Holding, and

KASIKORNBANK, one of Thailand’s largest banks, have recently announced a

strategic partnership to meet rising demands for digital financial services in

Thailand. The partnership allows KASIKORNBANK to leverage Lu International’s

technology and expertise to establish a comprehensive online wealth management

platform for retail investors in Thailand. This platform will be jointly

operated and managed by both parties.

Lufax Holding leverages

its innovative ‘cloud-exporting’ model to empower the banking customer with its

technological and operational advantages. The jointly built wealth management

platform will be deployed on a fintech empowering platform developed by Lufax

Holding. In recent years, Lufax Holding has adopted big data, artificial

intelligence, cloud computing and other emerging technologies to successfully

develop a number of fintech solutions, some of which have already been rolled

out — such as the investor suitability management system, ‘Know Your Intention

(KYI)’ model that integrates the company’s rich experiences in financial

operations, and strong research and development capabilities.

“This strategic

cooperation with KASIKORNBANK is a strong and mutually-beneficial alliance.

Lufax Holding, together with Lu International, has the technological

capabilities and wealth of experience in doing business globally to help

address a gap in the Thailand market.” Weighed in Greg Gibb, CEO of Lufax

Holding, “Together with KASIKORNBANK who has a long history of local operations

and has built a strong customer base in this market, we believe this

partnership will accelerate the pace of digital transformation within the

financial institution industry in Thailand and across the Southeast Asian

region.”

Lu International was set

up in Singapore in 2017 as Lufax Holding’s first international arm. Since then,

it has progressively extended its operations and market reach, which now spans

several markets in Asia, with over 380,000 registered customers.

Kit Wong, CEO of Lu

International, commented on the move, “Being based in Singapore, a gateway to

Southeast Asia, as well as being one of Singapore’s first wealth management

platforms providing end-to-end online account opening services and investment

operations, we are well positioned to be the fintech enabler of choice for

traditional financial institutions in the region that want to provide

convenient, efficient, intelligent and personalised digital financial services

to investors.” In the coming months, Wong added, “We will continue to grow our

capabilities in Southeast Asia, extending our footprint in the region to meet

the needs of our customers and support the business growth of our partners.”

LU Global is the online

wealth management mobile platform operated by Lu International that offers

customers with round-the-clock access to a wide range of high-quality

investments. Utilising the technology developed by Lufax Holding, LU Global has

instated a robust risk management system that adopts strict Know Your Product

(KYP) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance procedures, alongside an

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and anti-fraud system.

Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO

of KASIKORNBANK, said, “The world is about to enter another wave of digital

disruption as big players like commercial banks morph into fintech

organisations. It is imperative that we quickly adjust ourselves and strengthen

our capabilities to seek new business opportunities. With the necessary

technical support coupled with fintech innovation, KASIKORNBANK has

successfully achieved digital transformation through the partnership with Lu

International, as well as the help of an open banking services model. We are

ready to create a digital service platform to allow Thai individuals and

businesses to go beyond borders to capitalise on massive opportunities in the

‘Era of Asia’.”

Established in 1945,

KASIKORNBANK is the fourth-largest commercial bank in Thailand. It has an

extensive customer base in the country with 17.3 million customers, including

12.7 million online users. KASIKORNBANK has been actively promoting the

digitisation process in recent years and is committed to providing a full range

of financial services through digital platforms to its customers.

About Lufax Holding

Lufax Holding is a

China-leading retail fintech enterprise operating in businesses mainly

including retail credit facilitation and online wealth management. In wealth

management, Lufax Holding provides diverse and customised products and services

for the Chinese middle-class and affluent investors through

the platform LU.com. Currently, it has established a wide range of asset-end

cooperation ties with over 4 00 financial institutions.

About LU Global

LU Global is the online

wealth management platform operated by Lu International (Singapore) Financial

Asset Exchange Pte Ltd (Co. Reg No 201702479G). Lu Global is a mobile

investment and wealth management platform operated out of Singapore. It offers 24/7 online access to a wide range of high

quality investments, and offers investors the

opportunity to invest easily with small investment amounts, and with low

commitment. The customers have the ability to

invest with maximum flexibility while still being able to benefit from superior

returns. For more information, please visit https://www.lu-global.com/.