Changsha IFS unveiled the “Sneaker Factory” Exhibition in Central China
CHANGSHA, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 August 2020
– Changsha IFS proudly launched
Sneaker Factory exhibition in August. During the exhibition, CSIFS collaborated
with five world-renowned artists including HelloJason, Rudy Lim, Digiway, Zhijun
Wang and Zhang Baqian to showcase the limited edition art pieces. With over 250
pairs limited edition sneakers were displayed which attract sports lovers and
youth.
Sneaker
Factory kick off event on 8.5
Invited DJ
Wordy, the most influential champion DJ in China, won the DMC champion in three
consecutive years, staged with pop performance. Artist HelloJason gave the guests
a tour by having a sneaker talk themed “The Evolution of Sneakers”. He
introduced the journey of the sneaker development with its historical
background. Besides, endorsed by famous international brands Nike, Adidas and
Jordan, Lining, CSIFS presented a trendy and sophisticated fashion show to all
our guests. It showcased the latest fashion and sneakers. With the great
support of Mango V Foundation, CSIFS successfully organized a charity auction
of the limited sneakers. All the funding would be arranged to the high school
graduates for the university education examination and achieving their dreams.
Changsha
IFS, a trendsetter, brings out the best in you
Sneakers are
no longer just a chic, but also a lifestyle.
Korean artists Rudy Lim,
specializing in deconstructing sneakers, presented the anatomy of six signature
sneakers, including the popular and limited-edition OFF-WHITE x Air Force 1 Low
“Volt”.In the
meanwhile, this is also Lim’s first exhibition in Central China.
Digiway, who created “The Cháo
Dynasty” with the inspiration from the Chinese painting “Along the River during
the Qingming Festival”, brought another representative art piece to the
exhibition: “The Hype Supper” 1.0 and 3.0.
Sneaker mask artist Zhijun Wang,
recognized by well known celebrity collectors, including well — Murakami
Takashi and Edison Chen, presented his latest work, which is inspired by the
Jordan designer Tinker Hatfield’s Kobe 11 Muse Pack, to pay tribute to
basketball superstar Kobe Bryant.
Artist Zhang Baqian, famous of
creating the sneakers with mini blocks. Over 300 mini blocks made sneakers
including Air Jordan, Dunk Low and Yeezy
were showcased in the exhibition.
XH 55 Artist
HelloJason Showcased Unique Works at the Exhibition
This summer,
HelloJason was in Changsha to present “The Future Is Coming” in order to
celebrate the 30th anniversary of Air Max 90. The most inspiring
ideas was using the sneakers as a tool brush to create the painting.
A key and
eye-catchy sneaker-shaped photo opportunity
Once you entered
into the exhibition, there is a giant sneaker-shaped installation to bring the
precious limited sneakers collections, but not limited to Air Jordan 1 replicas and crossovers, Nike Mag Back to the Future, Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard , Mars Yard 2.0, Air Jordan x Travis Scott,
Off-white x Nike “The Ten” series, to the guests.
Take a shot Take a break
Spending with a designated amount
can enjoy the basketball shooting fun. Exclusive premiums and surprises will be
given out for those high score players! Practice makes perfect is always true!
