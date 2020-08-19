Hang Lung Launches UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER Campaign in August
Offering up to 100% Shopping Rebate along with “Recycle & Reward” Program to Promote Green Living
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 August 2020 – Since its launch in mid-June, Hang Lung Properties‘ SPEND TOGETHER
campaign has generated close to HK$35 million in sales across our malls
including Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza, Gala Place, Hollywood Plaza, Peak Galleria,
Amoy Plaza, and Kornhill Plaza. Following this spectacular success, Hang Lung now
introduces the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign from August 17, 2020 to October
31, 2020, with e-coupons totaled almost HK$10 million for customers to redeem
and use at their preferred merchants, as well as MONDAY CHEERS Rewards with up
to 100% shopping rebate! In addition, Hang Lung is launching the “Recycle &
Reward” program to continue its effort in environmental sustainability. Customers
who bring their own eco bags or food containers for self-pickup orders will be
rewarded e-Gift Certificates. Let’s continue to go green even in the face of
the pandemic!
Ms. Bella
Chhoa, Director — Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties remarks, “We
are extremely excited about the results of the SPEND TOGETHER campaign — a 95%
redemption rate has been reached with close to HK$35 million in sales being
generated. Building on this success, we now launch the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER
campaign!”
Please download high resolution photos here:
UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER Campaign — MONDAY CHEERS
Rewards — Up to 100% Shopping Rebate
Hang Lung
has been actively rolling out a variety of promotional initiatives to stimulate
spending and alleviate the operating pressure of our tenants since early this
year, with the SPEND TOGETHER campaign being one of the most successful
initiatives. Ms. Bella Chhoa, Director —
Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties remarks, “The SPEND
TOGETHER campaign brings merchants from Hang Lung’s seven prime shopping malls together
and attract customers with e-coupons that can be used in conjunction with other
rewards at their preferred merchants across the malls. We are extremely excited
about the results — a 95% redemption rate has been reached with close to HK$35
million in sales being generated. Building on this success, we now launch the UPGRADED
SPEND TOGETHER campaign, with a shopping rebate of up to 100% and vouchers that
are worth almost HK$10 million to give away. Customers will enjoy exciting
spending rewards while tenants will benefit from more business opportunities —
surely it’ll be a win-win situation for all.”
During the
launch period of the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign, customers who register
at Hang Lung e-Privilege and spend upon a designated amount will be eligible to
redeem merchant e-coupons that are worth up to HK$3,000 and enjoy a shopping rebate
of up to 50%! Moreover, on four designated Mondays: August 17, August 24,
August 31 and September 7, 2020, the first ten customers who spend a designated
amount will be eligible to redeem e-coupons that are worth up to HK$6,000 and
enjoy MONDAY CHEERS Rewards with up to 100% shopping rebate! Upon each
purchase, customers can use up to ten e-coupons and enjoy a discount of up to
HK$1,000!
A vast
array of merchants participate in the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign,
including but not limited to: fashion boutiques agnès b, COS, Vivienne
Westwood, Y-3; sportswear labels adidas performance, adidas
originals, Puma; fashion accessory brands APM Monaco, Thomas Sabo; perfume and
beauty labels Goutal Paris, per FACE Aesthetic; home décor and lifestyle brands Francfranc, NOME; and restaurants King Ludwig Beerhall,
Paradise Dynasty, PizzaExpress Lab, Starbucks and Vivienne Westwood Café — all to
name but a few. It is definitely a
prime time to go on a shopping spree!
Details of the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER Campaign:
Fashion
Walk (Causeway Bay)
|
Spending Amount^
|
MONDAY CHEERS Reward*
|
Spending Reward
|
HK$6,000 or above
|
HK$6,000 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6 merchants)
|
HK$3,000 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6
|
HK$2,000 or above
|
HK$2,000 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 4
|
HK$200 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from 1 merchant)
Grand Plaza, Gala Place, Hollywood Plaza (Mongkok)
|
Spending Amount^
|
MONDAY CHEERS Reward*
|
Spending Reward
|
HK$6,000 or above
|
HK$6,000 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6 merchants)
|
HK$3,000 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6
|
HK$800 or above
|
HK$800 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 2 merchants)
|
HK$100 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from 1 merchant)
Peak Galleria (Victoria
Peak), Amoy Plaza (Kowloon Bay), Kornhill Plaza (Quarry Bay)
|
Spending Amount^
|
MONDAY CHEERS Reward*
|
Spending Reward
|
HK$2,000 or above
|
HK$2,000 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 4 merchants)
|
HK$1,000 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 2
|
HK$500 or above
|
HK$500 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 2 merchants)
|
HK$100 e-coupons
(can choose merchant e-coupon from 1 merchant)
^A maximum of three machine-printed receipts will be accepted for each
redemption. Daily quotas apply, available while stocks last.
*MONDAY CHEERS Reward will be offered to the first 10 customers who
reach the designated spending on these dates only: August 17, August 24, August
31, and September 7. Quotas apply; first-come, first served and available while
stocks last.
Redemption method:
- Upon
designated spending, customers must sign up for Hang Lung e-Privilege
- Customers
must visit the designated redemption location in-person and present the QR code
on Hang Lung e-Privilege as well as the payment receipt(s) in order to redeem
e-coupons
For a detailed list of participating merchants,
please refer to in-mall marketing collaterals or visit Hang
Lung e-Privilege.
“Recycle &
Reward” Program — Bring Your Own Eco Bag or Food Container to Earn e-Gift Certificates
The pandemic has made ordering takeout an
indispensable part of life. In addition to the “Takeaway & Delivery Service”
campaign in July that gave away HK$30 e-coupons, beginning from August 24,
2020, Hang Lung launches the “Recycle & Reward” program to continue its
effort in environmental sustainability. Upon a spending of HK$80 on a self-pickup
order at any participating F&B outlets, customers will receive a HK$25
Starbucks e-Gift Certificate when they bring their own eco bags or food
containers. This campaign is set to encourage a green living for all!
Details of the Recycle & Reward Program:
- A
customer places a self-pickup order of at least HK$80 at a participating F&B
outlet (after discounts including e-coupons from “Takeaway & Delivery
Service” campaign and promotion offered by the merchant) and brings their own eco
bag or food container.
- Sign
up for Hang Lung e-Privilege, visit the redemption location in-person, and
present the QR code on Hang Lung e-Privilege as well as relevant e-payment
receipt in order to earn one Starbucks e-Gift Certificate.
- Daily
quotas apply, available while stocks last.
- For a list of
participating merchants, please refer to in-mall
marketing collaterals and stay tuned to Facebook
page of Hang Lung Malls.
About Fashion Walk
In a unique fusion of indoor and outdoor elements
at the heart of Causeway Bay, embracing three vibrant streets — Paterson,
Kingston and Food Street — Fashion Walk is a distinctive shopping destination,
offering the latest trends in fashion, gastronomy, and lifestyle in a
magnificent setting. Fashion Walk has its finger firmly on the pulse of fashion
trends, allowing connoisseurs of style to discover popular international brands
and rising stars. More and more cutting-edge designers and labels are opening their
flagship and concept stores here, including the first CHANEL Beauty Studio,
medical beauty solution SkinCeuticals and SkinCeuticals by per FACE, legendary
French perfume label Goutal Paris’s first flagship store in Asia, the first
overseas store of Japanese fashion retailer STUDIOUS, the first pet-friendly
beauty and event venue Private i Concept Store, the first Vivienne Westwood Café-boutique,
and trendy label select shops including D-Mop, HER, I.T, JUICE, Mastermind
World, and SHINE, to name but a few. Fashion Walk is also home to a diverse
array of culinary delights. Highlights include America’s lobster-themed chain
Red Lobster, Asia’s best female chef’s burger joint Little Bao Diner flagship
store, the only patisserie with a savory menu Lady M from New York, and many
more. Fashion Walk is obviously the home of Fashion Intelligence, and the
coming together of ideas and insights.
About Grand Plaza
Enviably located right next
to the MTR Mongkok Station on Nathan Road where commerce and transport
converge, Grand Plaza houses two office towers and a commercial podium. It is
home to a stellar line-up of international watch and jewelry brands, concept
stores as well as fashion, lifestyle and sports labels. The dedicated Dining
Floor features over 20 gourmet dining venues where international cuisine is
served in stylish surroundings. The Grand Plaza Office Tower One showcases the
region’s most prominent healthcare centers. It has further been subtly zoned
into Beauty and Travel floors, providing visitors a one-stop leisure and
lifestyle experience.
About
Gala Place
Located at the junction of Dundas Street and Nathan Road with affluent
footfall, Gala Place houses the Starbucks thematic store, spanning over 4,500
square feet, as well as the triple-story H&M full-concept flagship store,
the largest H&M store in Kowloon, and has become a hotspot for the trendy
and fashionable. It also houses a potpourri of diversified services and
products including chic fashion, outdoor gear, skincare & cosmetics,
lifestyle products, audio and digital gadgets, as well as beauty, tele-com
centers and a home design house. Gala Place is also equipped with a car park
which offers close to 500 car parking spaces, providing a convenient, one-stop
shopping experience for customers.
About Kornhill Plaza
Conveniently
located at East of Hong Kong Island and atop MTR Taikoo Station, Kornhill Plaza
houses a quality lifestyle shopping arcade anchored by AEON STYLE, serviced
apartments with superior management and services, an office tower and the
Kornhill Learnscape, offering leisure-learning facilities for youngsters. From
exquisite gourmet food and relaxing cafes to cinemas and bookstores, Kornhill
Plaza caters to the desires of every family looking for a kaleidoscopic
lifestyle and sheer enjoyment.
About Amoy Plaza
Pamper
yourself in an unexpected world of delight and extravagance at Amoy Plaza, an
entirely unique mall experience. Located at the Kowloon East transportation
hub, Amoy Plaza is highly accessible, with parking spaces available for your
added convenience. The elegant three-story mall may seem large in scale but it
is fully integrated so as to provide an ideal one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment hub
with nearly 300 shops. Adding to the charm, open pedestrian areas offer a
pleasant outdoors ambience.
About Peak
Galleria
Peak Galleria, an iconic
trademark in Hong Kong, is reopening after the completion of a more than
two-year-and-a-half redesign and modernization program. The fresh new look is
encapsulated by the gleaming new, gem-like, curved exterior of the main entrance.
The all-glass modernist façade serves as a conduit for natural light into the
interior of the mall, where a richly curated merchant portfolio with
personalized experiences and festive celebrations awaits visitors. Highlights
include the world’s first Monopoly-themed experiential pavilion, Monopoly
Dreams; Candylicious, the internationally-acclaimed sweet shop from Singapore
and Japanese gourmet experience, 37 Steakhouse and Bar, among the over 60 new
signature retail and dining brands that join Peak Galleria to create a truly
invigorating branded shopping and dining experience.
About Hang Lung e-Privilege
The
Hang Lung e-Privilege https://epromo.hanglung.com provides a variety of offers
such as limited time surprise offers and year-round shopping privileges for
shoppers across our malls in Hong Kong (include Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria,
Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Kornhill Plaza and Amoy Plaza).
Customers can instantly redeem the offers on their mobile phones by following
the Facebook or WeChat pages of our malls, without the hassle of downloading a
separate mobile app.