LABMED ships over 65 million medical masks, 38 million Virus Transport Medium Kits to fight Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 19 August 2020 – Singapore

based LABMED continues to play an increasingly crucial role in the supply of

medical masks and medical personal protective equipment (PPE) globally.

The

ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has fuelled an overwhelming global demand for face

masks among frontline health workers and in the general population. To date, LABMED has shipped over 65 million

masks worldwide.

LABMED is currently supplying these much-needed masks and medical

devices to Singapore, the US State of Hawaii, the UK, Italy, Germany, India and

South Africa.

Besides medical

masks, LABMED has also shipped 38 million VTM (Virus Transport Medium) kits

worldwide. These VTMs are a crucial part of the battle against Covid-19, as

they are coupled with the nasal swab kits, and they hold the completed swabs

that will be sent to laboratories for testing.

“The

demand for VTM nasal swabs kits and saliva collection kit is expected to rise

with the current situation with most countries going through community testing,

while the global face mask market is expected to register phenomenal growth by

the end of 2020,” says LABMED’s Regional Managing Director, Wilson.

Photo: VTMs with nasal swabs

As

LABMED’s manufacturing plant in China keeps pace with the demand for masks, medical

PPEs and VTM kits, this has led to a very healthy impact on the company’s

performance. LABMED’s Managing Director, Jason, elaborates, “Within a

span of six months, from 1 Feb 2020 to 1 Aug 2020, the company’s revenue

increased exponentially to hit a turnover revenue of S$220 million.”

LABMED’s Regional Managing Director, Wilson, and Managing Director, Jason.

The prominence that LABMED plays in the fight

against the Covid-19 pandemic has also guided how it gives back to the

communities that are affected by this international crisis.

“As governments, NGOs and healthcare agencies

respond to this pandemic, we thought about how to give back to our

community. Fortunately, we are in a good

position to offer assistance, and we actively donate and contribute to the less

fortunate so they are also taken care of during tough times like these when

their financials are impacted,” shares Regional Managing Director, Wilson.

About LABMED

LABMED, a subsidiary of Kin Seng Hong Pte Ltd that was established since

1977, is a brand created by Wilson and Jason (known as Labelmed Pte Ltd) that

specializes in the manufacture of disposable civil mask, medical mask, surgical

mask, KN95-FFP2 mask and other medical instruments. Strategically headquartered

in Singapore with access to a wide distribution network both locally and

globally. The company has a strong connection in exporting products all

over the world, with special focus on the US, France, Germany and United

Kingdom.

The company has collaborated with many local well-known medical device

companies, MNCs as well as government entities to provide new and existing

customers with procurement services for medical supplies such as medical masks,

protective suit, rubber gloves, goggles, thermometer, disinfectant, hand

lotion, mask production equipment as well as nasal swab test kit for Covid-19.

LABMED has a large inventory of medical masks, they are able to handle

fast delivery, and ensure direct-factory price supply.

Website: https://thelabmed.com/