Premium Fertility Service Provider Genea Opens Clinic in Bangkok

19 August 2020

to one of the world’s most premium providers of fertility services, especially mainland China that apparently has the world’s largest

population. Australia’s Genea will open its doors in central Bangkok on 14

September, bringing their world class operations and highly accurate genetic

screening techniques to the region.

An increasing demand from Bangkok and Mainland China

residents for access to high-end treatment outside of a hospital, with no

waiting times has resulted in the launch.

Genea Fertility CEO, Dr Tomas Stojanov, said, “For more than 30

years, Genea has been at the forefront of fertility treatment. The instruments

we develop, the success rates we’ve achieved and the embryo biopsy techniques

and subsequent testing we offer, have led to a demand for our services

throughout Asia.”

He added, “We are employing the world’s top embryologists, nurses

and doctors. More couples will have access to our science and care to boost

their chance of fulfilling their dream of a family.”

The brand new, purpose-built clinic will

offer patients access to Genea’s Geri incubation system for which it is most

renowned. The incubator has seen a 24.3% increase in the number of pregnancies

when compared to the traditional incubator and culture medium system* which is

routinely used throughout Asia by all other clinics.

Steven McArthur, Genea Scientific

Director, said that access to Geri presents an additional benefit to patients.

“The

uninterrupted culture system results in more high-grade embryos per cycle. On

average, patients have 26.9% more embryos which can be transferred or frozen

for future use**. The more viable embryos a patient has, the more likely they

are to create their whole family from one stimulated egg collection cycle,

allowing patients to simply return for a frozen embryo transfer.”

The Geri system also facilitates Grow, a revolutionary app that

allows patients to access images and time lapse footage of their embryos

developing in the laboratory. “This is particularly exciting for patients

travelling from China, they can return home yet still feel very connected to the

IVF process in Thailand,” said Mr McArthur.

As Genea’s strategic partner

in mainland China, We Doctor, the world’s leading digital healthcare

corporation, has recently launched a multi-million-dollar-subsidy initiative

that aims to help fertility patients in China to get proper treatment. Chinese

patients will be entitled to subsidy from We Doctor platform up to RMB 10,000

per person if they eventually get IVF treatment at clinics designated by We

Doctor, including the recently-built Genea clinic in Bangkok.

Treatment options available through the

clinic include:

Laboratory tests (Blood hormones, including Anti-Mullerian Hormone)

Ultrasound scans (Pelvic examinations, Follicle scans and Foetal Heart

scans)

Semen Analysis

Semen Freezing

Egg Freezing

IVF/ICSI

Blastocyst culture

Pre-implantation genetic screening

Embryo Freezing

Egg/Embryo Warming

Non-invasive Prenatal screening

Genea has extensive experience operating in Bangkok.

For 13 years it owned a share of well-known Superior ART. Fertility Specialist Dr Sasaswimol Preechapornkul has been

engaged by the clinic as Medical Director and will treat patients. Dr Preechapornkul is committed to providing

the best possible care for each individual. “I am passionate about empowering

patients to make informed decisions about their fertility care,” said Dr

Preechapornkul. “I suspect I will be supporting many travelling from outside of

Thailand to access the premium services at Genea. I have extensive experience

in the management of treatment plans for those from outside the country and the

needs of Chinese people in particular.”

To book an appointment please call the direct line +86 0571-22818299 or follow Genea’s partner We Doctor’s Wechat account at ID: wyyyzj2019 to

speak to one of Genea’s representative.

*Foetal heart

pregnancies. Study performed in Genea’s Canberra laboratory, 2015-2018.

**When compared to the MINC incubator and Gems sequential

media. Study performed in Genea’s Canberra, Wollongong, Liverpool, North West,

RPA and Kent St laboratories, 2015-2019.

About Genea

Genea is one of

Australia’s leading providers for infertility, IVF and other assisted

conception treatment with 33 years of experience in the field. The company has

long been a fertility pioneer, with research and technologies developed

in-house virtually doubling IVF success rates in the mid-nineties and

continuing to improve outcomes today. In July 2018, Genea was the highest ranked healthcare

provider named on Australian Financial Review’s Top 100 Most Innovative Companies

List, ranked number 18.

Genea’s sister

company, Genea Biomedx creates and manufactures practical, accessible and

precise fertility technologies that help standardise and automate fertility

treatment. Its unique relationship with Genea Fertility means that Genea

Biomedx is a manufacturer that truly understands the customers’ perspective. As

a result, Genea Biomedx has developed the world’s first automated vitrification

instrument and has created a world leading benchtop incubator with timelapse functionality.

