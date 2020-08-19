Premium Fertility Service Provider Genea Opens Clinic in Bangkok
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach
– 19 August 2020 – Asian residents struggling to conceive will now have access
to one of the world’s most premium providers of fertility services, especially mainland China that apparently has the world’s largest
population. Australia’s Genea will open its doors in central Bangkok on 14
September, bringing their world class operations and highly accurate genetic
screening techniques to the region.
An increasing demand from Bangkok and Mainland China
residents for access to high-end treatment outside of a hospital, with no
waiting times has resulted in the launch.
Genea Fertility CEO, Dr Tomas Stojanov, said, “For more than 30
years, Genea has been at the forefront of fertility treatment. The instruments
we develop, the success rates we’ve achieved and the embryo biopsy techniques
and subsequent testing we offer, have led to a demand for our services
throughout Asia.”
He added, “We are employing the world’s top embryologists, nurses
and doctors. More couples will have access to our science and care to boost
their chance of fulfilling their dream of a family.”
The brand new, purpose-built clinic will
offer patients access to Genea’s Geri incubation system for which it is most
renowned. The incubator has seen a 24.3% increase in the number of pregnancies
when compared to the traditional incubator and culture medium system* which is
routinely used throughout Asia by all other clinics.
Steven McArthur, Genea Scientific
Director, said that access to Geri presents an additional benefit to patients.
“The
uninterrupted culture system results in more high-grade embryos per cycle. On
average, patients have 26.9% more embryos which can be transferred or frozen
for future use**. The more viable embryos a patient has, the more likely they
are to create their whole family from one stimulated egg collection cycle,
allowing patients to simply return for a frozen embryo transfer.”
The Geri system also facilitates Grow, a revolutionary app that
allows patients to access images and time lapse footage of their embryos
developing in the laboratory. “This is particularly exciting for patients
travelling from China, they can return home yet still feel very connected to the
IVF process in Thailand,” said Mr McArthur.
As Genea’s strategic partner
in mainland China, We Doctor, the world’s leading digital healthcare
corporation, has recently launched a multi-million-dollar-subsidy initiative
that aims to help fertility patients in China to get proper treatment. Chinese
patients will be entitled to subsidy from We Doctor platform up to RMB 10,000
per person if they eventually get IVF treatment at clinics designated by We
Doctor, including the recently-built Genea clinic in Bangkok.
Treatment options available through the
clinic include:
- Laboratory tests (Blood hormones, including Anti-Mullerian Hormone)
-
Ultrasound scans (Pelvic examinations, Follicle scans and Foetal Heart
scans)
-
Semen Analysis
- Semen Freezing
- Egg Freezing
- IVF/ICSI
- Blastocyst culture
-
Pre-implantation genetic screening
- Embryo Freezing
- Egg/Embryo Warming
- Non-invasive Prenatal screening
Genea has extensive experience operating in Bangkok.
For 13 years it owned a share of well-known Superior ART. Fertility Specialist Dr Sasaswimol Preechapornkul has been
engaged by the clinic as Medical Director and will treat patients. Dr Preechapornkul is committed to providing
the best possible care for each individual. “I am passionate about empowering
patients to make informed decisions about their fertility care,” said Dr
Preechapornkul. “I suspect I will be supporting many travelling from outside of
Thailand to access the premium services at Genea. I have extensive experience
in the management of treatment plans for those from outside the country and the
needs of Chinese people in particular.”
To book an appointment please call the direct line +86 0571-22818299 or follow Genea’s partner We Doctor’s Wechat account at ID: wyyyzj2019 to
speak to one of Genea’s representative.
*Foetal heart
pregnancies. Study performed in Genea’s Canberra laboratory, 2015-2018.
**When compared to the MINC incubator and Gems sequential
media. Study performed in Genea’s Canberra, Wollongong, Liverpool, North West,
RPA and Kent St laboratories, 2015-2019.
About Genea
Genea is one of
Australia’s leading providers for infertility, IVF and other assisted
conception treatment with 33 years of experience in the field. The company has
long been a fertility pioneer, with research and technologies developed
in-house virtually doubling IVF success rates in the mid-nineties and
continuing to improve outcomes today. In July 2018, Genea was the highest ranked healthcare
provider named on Australian Financial Review’s Top 100 Most Innovative Companies
List, ranked number 18.
Genea’s sister
company, Genea Biomedx creates and manufactures practical, accessible and
precise fertility technologies that help standardise and automate fertility
treatment. Its unique relationship with Genea Fertility means that Genea
Biomedx is a manufacturer that truly understands the customers’ perspective. As
a result, Genea Biomedx has developed the world’s first automated vitrification
instrument and has created a world leading benchtop incubator with timelapse functionality.
About
Gavi, Geri, Gems and Gidget
- Gavi — the world’s first automated
vitrification instrument; Vitrification is a process used in IVF to preserve
human egg cells (oocytes) or embryos by cooling them to deep sub-zero degrees.
Approaching the process in an innovative way, Gavi uses an automated,
standardized protocol aiming to provide consistent results in blastocyst
vitrification.
- Geri – a benchtop incubator with individually
controlled incubation chambers per patient to minimize disruptive events to the
early-stage embryo. It also incorporates a camera for continuous monitoring of
embryos as they develop.
- Gems – the latest generation of Genea’s
culture media for embryo cultivation.
- Gidget – an innovative witnessing and tracking
system that provides electronic witnessing, lab workflow management and support
for traceability and audit reporting.