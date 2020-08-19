Time Travel with Madame Tussauds: Images of Singapore to launch new virtual tour

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 19 August 2020 – Madame Tussauds Singapore proudly introduces a brand new experience

together with Team Building Team Learning (TBTL) Pte Ltd. “Virtual Images of

Singapore” is an interactive learning journey for primary, secondary and

tertiary students. Led by a time travelling host students will be transported

to significant moments in Singapore’s history without ever having to leave

their seats. The virtual tour makes use of an interactive portal where the

students can participate and strive for a top spot in the educational quiz.

“Virtual Images of Singapore” is a 1.5 hour interactive

learning journey, which can be booked for up to ideally 25 people per session.

Participants travel to historical moments such as the signing of the Singapore

Treaty in 1819 and the moment Singapore became independent on the 9th

of August 1965.

“Although we can still host groups to our attraction —

divided in smaller subgroups of 5 people, we did receive many requests for

virtual group tours. That’s why we started the partnership with TBTL. In order

to continue delivering memorable, educational and safe experiences to local

schools we wanted to change both our way of thinking and our way of working. We

are happy that we are able to adapt Images of Singapore to the needs of our

guests in these challenging times. We have received fantastic feedback on our

new product and hope to take many more

students on this fascinating journey through Singapore’s history in future.”

said Alex Ward — General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The new virtual and interactive program is based on the “Images

of Singapore” experience. Madame Tussauds is located in Imbah Lookout on Sentosa

and houses 5 experiences under one roof: Madame Tussauds, Images of Singapore,

Ultimate Film Star Experience, Spirit of Singapore boat ride and the Marvel 4D

Experience.

About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the ultimate

celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax

attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the

world. Each of the attractions is unique

and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as

well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by

celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.

Founded in London in 1835, Madame

Tussauds’ amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that even the

celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them — and all in

stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise,

including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or

barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they

really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with

favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.

The result of 200 years of expertise and

painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted sculptors a

minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars).

Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the

celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of separate measurements,

hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour — with every individual hair

inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe departments often

supply clothing for their figures, or designers will reproduce significant or

iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame Tussauds. Inclusion in one of

Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is seen as a huge honour and

recognition of an individual’s contribution, status and achievement.





About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global

leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s

second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over 130

attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4

continents. Merlin’s purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67

million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple

attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its c.28,000 employees

(peak season).





See www.merlinentertainments.biz for

more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.





About Team Building Team Learning (TBTL) Pte Ltd

TBTL stablished in 2015 by Mr Melvin Chong and

his team’s passion in outdoor education and learning. Together, they started

out organising school programmes for primary, secondary and tertiary school

students such as fitness programs, teambuilding workshops and leadership camps.

The company developed further to work with corporate organizations such as

SportSG and ActiveSG. Driven by its core values, TBTL actively engage in

innovation and seek partnerships to improve itself.