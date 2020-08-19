Time Travel with Madame Tussauds: Images of Singapore to launch new virtual tour
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 19 August 2020 – Madame Tussauds Singapore proudly introduces a brand new experience
together with Team Building Team Learning (TBTL) Pte Ltd. “Virtual Images of
Singapore” is an interactive learning journey for primary, secondary and
tertiary students. Led by a time travelling host students will be transported
to significant moments in Singapore’s history without ever having to leave
their seats. The virtual tour makes use of an interactive portal where the
students can participate and strive for a top spot in the educational quiz.
“Virtual Images of Singapore” is a 1.5 hour interactive
learning journey, which can be booked for up to ideally 25 people per session.
Participants travel to historical moments such as the signing of the Singapore
Treaty in 1819 and the moment Singapore became independent on the 9th
of August 1965.
“Although we can still host groups to our attraction —
divided in smaller subgroups of 5 people, we did receive many requests for
virtual group tours. That’s why we started the partnership with TBTL. In order
to continue delivering memorable, educational and safe experiences to local
schools we wanted to change both our way of thinking and our way of working. We
are happy that we are able to adapt Images of Singapore to the needs of our
guests in these challenging times. We have received fantastic feedback on our
new product and hope to take many more
students on this fascinating journey through Singapore’s history in future.”
said Alex Ward — General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.
The new virtual and interactive program is based on the “Images
of Singapore” experience. Madame Tussauds is located in Imbah Lookout on Sentosa
and houses 5 experiences under one roof: Madame Tussauds, Images of Singapore,
Ultimate Film Star Experience, Spirit of Singapore boat ride and the Marvel 4D
Experience.
About Madame Tussauds
Madame Tussauds is the ultimate
celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax
attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the
world. Each of the attractions is unique
and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as
well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by
celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.
Founded in London in 1835, Madame
Tussauds’ amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that even the
celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them — and all in
stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise,
including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or
barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they
really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with
favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.
The result of 200 years of expertise and
painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted sculptors a
minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars).
Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the
celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of separate measurements,
hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour — with every individual hair
inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe departments often
supply clothing for their figures, or designers will reproduce significant or
iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame Tussauds. Inclusion in one of
Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is seen as a huge honour and
recognition of an individual’s contribution, status and achievement.
About Merlin Entertainments plc
Merlin Entertainments plc is a global
leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s
second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over 130
attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4
continents. Merlin’s purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67
million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple
attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its c.28,000 employees
(peak season).
See www.merlinentertainments.biz for
more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.
About Team Building Team Learning (TBTL) Pte Ltd
TBTL stablished in 2015 by Mr Melvin Chong and
his team’s passion in outdoor education and learning. Together, they started
out organising school programmes for primary, secondary and tertiary school
students such as fitness programs, teambuilding workshops and leadership camps.
The company developed further to work with corporate organizations such as
SportSG and ActiveSG. Driven by its core values, TBTL actively engage in
innovation and seek partnerships to improve itself.