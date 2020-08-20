Achiko AG: Achiko Extends Covid-19 Ecosystem Platform in Pekanbaru and Integrates Testing as a Foundation to Accelerate Return to Normal
- Deployment of Teman Sehat (“Health
Buddy”) in hotels, recreational parks and markets in Pekanbaru, Indonesia
- Extended Teman Sehat to include integration
with Covid-19 testing and provide testing passports for a complete ecosystem
solution
- Combination of Teman Sehat and proprietary
testing technology to combat the pandemic
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – EQS
Newswire – 20 August 2020 – Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN
CH0522213468) is pleased to announce the deployment of Teman Sehat to a
further, extended number of locations, including hotels, recreation parks and
traditional markets. This builds on previous success with deployment at local
hospitals, including Rumah Pangan Madani and Rumah Sakit Madani. As of
14.08.2020, Teman Sehat will be available at Hotel Zuri, Hotel Amira and Hotel
New Hollywood, recreational parks Alam Mayang, Taman Bunga Impian Okura and
Kampung Rabbit and the markets Rumah Sakit Syafira and Transmart Carrefour.
Teman Sehat (“Health Buddy”), Achiko’s ecosystem platform is
providing solutions to revive the Indonesian economy amid the Covid-19
pandemic. Teman Sehat connects the dots between Places, Testing and People with
an ecosystem that allows Places to create safe environments for People to
return to stores and venues while fostering and restoring mutual trust through
Testing. Contact tracing functionalities are embedded into the application.
“Feeling safe and secure is not only important for visitors, but also for
business owners. Businesses fear new clusters at their establishments because
many Covid-19 infections are asymptomatic,” says Drs Riyono Gede Trisoko,
owner of Alam Mayang, a theme park. “With the Teman Sehat
ecosystem, visitors can feel safe coming to our premises, and our team will
also feel secure to work.”
Teman Sehat gamified the user experience with rewards and coupons while
ensuring privacy of its users and Places using the application.
In addition to Teman Sehat, Achiko has joined forces with Regenacellx.sl to
develop an affordable and convenient Covid-19 test kit based on DNA aptamers,
code named Gumnuts. The test technology uses a saliva sample and delivers test
results within minutes. Gumnuts offers several advantages over currently used
testing approaches, including shelf life, cost and ease of use.
“The progressive launch in Pekanbaru is a model for Achiko’s ambitions
to transition the world from the current extraordinary and uncomfortable
situation back to the ‘old normal'”, said Steven Goh, CEO and Director of
Achiko. “The combination of Teman Sehat and Gumnuts, pending clinical
testing, is a powerful tool in fighting the pandemic.”
The Company is now looking
to consolidate Teman Sehat. Its Covid-19 test kit, Gumnuts, will commence
clinical trials shortly; successful trials would enable large-scale commercial
production before the end of 2020. Distribution is planned across Asia and beyond.
The
The
issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
