DC Thatta presides meeting to maintain law order during Muharram

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Thatta Muhammad Usman Tanveer has said that people belonging to all sects have devotion to Ahle Bait and observe the days of martyrdom in their own way. He said the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions teaches us patience and forebearance. He said administration and organizers are responsible for peace during Majalis Aza and mourners processions on Ashur day. He said it was also duty of scholars and members of peace committees to remain active and active and plat their positive role to maintaining law and order situation.

DC expressed these views while chairing meeting of district peace committee at Darbar Hall DC office Makli.

On this occasion SSP DR. Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Deputy Commssioner-II Asadullah Khoso, all Assistant commissioners of the district,Mkhtiarkars, Town Officers, officers of Public Health, Information and other departments besides president Shia Ulema Council Javed Shah,Abdul Hussain Shah, Syed Ghulam Muhammad Shah, Qari Abdul Basit, Molvi Muhammad Yameen and other Shia and Sunny Ulema and members were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Tanveer said keeping in view the current national and international situation through inter-Muslim unity and inter-religious unity will be given message that all Pakistanis are united regardless of religion and creed while arrangements have been made to ensure law and order and to provide best facilities for mourners during Muharram. He emphasized that all of us must work together maintain atmosphere of religious harmony, unity and peace. He appealed to organizers to refrain from playing any kind of hate speech or objectionable video or audio cassettes and also posting such comments on social media.

Deputy Commissioner said district administration, police, municipal and town committees, public health engineering, WAPDA, Sui gas, and other concerned departments have started to implement a comprehensive plan for Muharram while control rooms have been set up in offices of deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners. He asked assistant commissioners of the district to ensure discipline at mourners processions and Azadari Majalis.

