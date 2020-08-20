MEDICAL TAIWAN to be Held in October with Both Virtual and Physical Exhibitions

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 20 August 2020 – MEDICAL TAIWAN – International

Medical, Health and Care Exhibition hosted by the Taiwan External Trade

Development Council (TAITRA) will run from October 15th to 17th, 2020 at the

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2. With both the physical exhibition and

the “virtual trade show” that features exhibits at three-dimensional (3D)

booths going on simultaneously, MEDICAL TAIWAN will be a perfect online/offline

platform that pulls exhibitors and buyers together and helps usher in business

opportunities in the healthcare industry, thereby promoting continuous development

of international economy and trade.

The new coronavirus (COVID-19)

pandemic has changed the way we live and work, while accelerating the

implementation of remote and online services that spawn extraordinary “zero

contact” opportunities in many aspects. This year’s show will go both ways —

physical and virtual, and the latter will be using virtual reality (VR)

technology to make 3D booths possible, showcasing 700 medical products from more

than 200 medical device manufacturers. For the physical exhibition, “trade show

tour” broadcast will take the viewers to some of the latest products and

technologies, and get to know the international healthcare players with “no

social distance” needed.

In MEDICAL TAIWAN 2020, visitors have

an opportunity to explore an entire “epidemic-prevention ecosystem” and the

latest “smart healthcare” solutions. Taiwan’s high-quality epidemic prevention

products and the potential of its digital healthcare industry are on full

display. One of the highlights — TAITRA’s Taiwan Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion is

instrumental in facilitating medical and healthcare information exchanges via

video conferencing, matching and allocation of medical materials, sharing of

epidemic prevention experiences and updates of medical technology. It shows

what Taiwan’s healthcare industry can offer to the whole world.

Biotech and medical technology

industries play an important role for Taiwan’s future economic development and have

listed as one of the six core strategic industries by Taiwan government. The

policy resonates in various government agencies, industry associations and

research institutes and many of which, such as Ministry of Health and Welfare, Industrial

Development Bureau, Metal Industries Research & Development Centre, Taiwan

Medical and Biotech Industry Association, Taipei Medical Instruments Commercial

Association, Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan Nonwoven Fabrics

Industry Association, Footwear and Recreation Technology Research Institute and

Taiwan Sports Technology Association will bring their members to take part in

this year’s show, demonstrating the achievements of Taiwan’s healthcare

industry and its vision for the future.

MEDICAL TAIWAN also features “online sourcing

meetings” where the local companies can connect with important buyers gathered

by the 63 overseas offices of TAITRA in “real time”, hoping it will lead to

further cooperation in the future. The “MEDICAL TAIWAN Forum” will also be held

during the show, focusing on the smart healthcare post-pandemic industrial

development. Visit our website for more show information.

Website: https://www.medicaltaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html

Medical

Taiwan Virtual: https://storage.googleapis.com/www.taiwantradeshow.com.tw/show-menu/202008/T-11440063.pdf

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970 to help promote

foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the

foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored

by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations,

TAITRA assists Taiwan businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their

international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in

foreign markets.