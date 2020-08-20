MEDICAL TAIWAN to be Held in October with Both Virtual and Physical Exhibitions
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 20 August 2020 – MEDICAL TAIWAN – International
Medical, Health and Care Exhibition hosted by the Taiwan External Trade
Development Council (TAITRA) will run from October 15th to 17th, 2020 at the
Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2. With both the physical exhibition and
the “virtual trade show” that features exhibits at three-dimensional (3D)
booths going on simultaneously, MEDICAL TAIWAN will be a perfect online/offline
platform that pulls exhibitors and buyers together and helps usher in business
opportunities in the healthcare industry, thereby promoting continuous development
of international economy and trade.
The new coronavirus (COVID-19)
pandemic has changed the way we live and work, while accelerating the
implementation of remote and online services that spawn extraordinary “zero
contact” opportunities in many aspects. This year’s show will go both ways —
physical and virtual, and the latter will be using virtual reality (VR)
technology to make 3D booths possible, showcasing 700 medical products from more
than 200 medical device manufacturers. For the physical exhibition, “trade show
tour” broadcast will take the viewers to some of the latest products and
technologies, and get to know the international healthcare players with “no
social distance” needed.
In MEDICAL TAIWAN 2020, visitors have
an opportunity to explore an entire “epidemic-prevention ecosystem” and the
latest “smart healthcare” solutions. Taiwan’s high-quality epidemic prevention
products and the potential of its digital healthcare industry are on full
display. One of the highlights — TAITRA’s Taiwan Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion is
instrumental in facilitating medical and healthcare information exchanges via
video conferencing, matching and allocation of medical materials, sharing of
epidemic prevention experiences and updates of medical technology. It shows
what Taiwan’s healthcare industry can offer to the whole world.
Biotech and medical technology
industries play an important role for Taiwan’s future economic development and have
listed as one of the six core strategic industries by Taiwan government. The
policy resonates in various government agencies, industry associations and
research institutes and many of which, such as Ministry of Health and Welfare, Industrial
Development Bureau, Metal Industries Research & Development Centre, Taiwan
Medical and Biotech Industry Association, Taipei Medical Instruments Commercial
Association, Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan Nonwoven Fabrics
Industry Association, Footwear and Recreation Technology Research Institute and
Taiwan Sports Technology Association will bring their members to take part in
this year’s show, demonstrating the achievements of Taiwan’s healthcare
industry and its vision for the future.
MEDICAL TAIWAN also features “online sourcing
meetings” where the local companies can connect with important buyers gathered
by the 63 overseas offices of TAITRA in “real time”, hoping it will lead to
further cooperation in the future. The “MEDICAL TAIWAN Forum” will also be held
during the show, focusing on the smart healthcare post-pandemic industrial
development. Visit our website for more show information.
Website: https://www.medicaltaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html
Medical
Taiwan Virtual: https://storage.googleapis.com/www.taiwantradeshow.com.tw/show-menu/202008/T-11440063.pdf
About TAITRA
Founded in 1970 to help promote
foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the
foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored
by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations,
TAITRA assists Taiwan businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their
international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in
foreign markets.