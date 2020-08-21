The Totally New System Version 2.0 of STARFISH Exchange Will Be Online Soon

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 August, 2020 – STARFISH

Exchange, which is the first Canadian token exchange platform focusing on

application, will officially be launched in China on 8th September, 2020. At

the same time, the totally new system version 2.0 of STARFISH Exchange, which

has been expected by millions of users will be online.

STARFISH Exchange focuses on the

era of blockchain 3.0. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, STARFISH Exchange

was founded on 8th September,

2019, by Jordan Bolton, known as a Canadian genius of blockchain technology.

STARFISH Exchange has been invested by famous blockchain funds, such as

Consensus Lab, Yotta Fund, and Old Tea Capital. It is the world’s first

cryptocurrency exchange opening FIL（IPFS） transaction

pairs, and having

the most YTA （YottaChain） transaction pairs, which is the world’s largest distributed

storage public chain. At present, the number of users of STARFISH Exchange has

reached several millions. Furthermore, through user experience and satisfaction

degree survey, it has received 99% users’ recognition, which is the core

competitiveness STARFISH Exchange continues building. In addition to the

current achievements, STARFISH Exchange has successfully registered as a Money

Service Business (MSB), which is the world’s first batch approved by the

country for cryptocurrency transactions. This is an important direction for

internationally illegal and regulatory operation of STARFISH Exchange, and it

is also a milestone of STARFISH Exchange.

The APP of STARFISH Exchange is named as STARFISH3 with deep

meanings. Starfish is an auspicious marine animal in the sea. STARFISH3 is

expected to be the leading trading platform containing tokens of blockchain

application projects, such as IPFS in the blockchain 3.0 era.

The system version 2.0 of STARFISH

Exchange will be online soon, and STARFISH Exchange will keep striving to build

a token exchange platform focusing on application. In order to continue

benefiting more users, STARFISH Exchange will be improving itself. We sincerely

invite millions users of STARFISH Exchange to be looking forward to.