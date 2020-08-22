Demo for justice with blood of Hayat Baloch

HYDERABAD: Various students unions held protest demonstration in front of press club here Saturday against extra judicial murder of Hayat Baloch student of Karachi University.

The protest was led by noted writer and secretary of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Taj Joyo and Buxul Thalho and attended by students from various organizations. The demo was addressed by Taj Joyo, Buxul Thalho, Comrade Darya Khan Chandio, Sajjad Unar, Ansar Buriro, Aftab Jatoi, and Kanbhoo Khan. They condemned cold-blooded murder of student Hayat Baloch adding that Hayat belonged to a poor family who was killed mercilessly.

They demanded to stop violations of human rights. They said the murder of a student was murder of future of the country. The speakers demanded judicial inquiry of the murder of Hayat Baloch.

