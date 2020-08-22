Achieving Lasting Peace Through Real Invincibility

By Arlene J. Schar and Dr. David Leffler

An article published by The Business Recorder (“Indian Occupied Kashmir: President urges India to lift lockdown, other curbs,”) reports President Arif Alvi asserting “We showed the world that Pakistan’s security is invincible. No one can harm Pakistan. At the same time, we showed that we want peace.”



Invincibility is a commendable goal – but can weapons systems really provide a secure invincible defense shield? We applaud President Arif Alvi’s desire for peace; however Pakistan still faces daunting challenges to its internal and external security. “Invincible” means “incapable of being defeated.” Throughout time, great warriors have strived to achieve invincibility, without success. History shows that adversaries inevitably devise methods to counter security, and no doubt they will do the same in Pakistan. The only way to be truly invincible is to not have any enemies.



There is a science-based approach which can prevent enemies from arising. By preventing the birth of enemies it would protect Pakistan from both internal and external threats and in the process create a real lasting peace. This approach, Invincible Defense Technology (IDT), assures invincibility, peace and even economic progress, to the nations and militaries that employ it.



Invincible Defense Technology (IDT), a Proven, State-of-the-Art, Non-violent Alternative



The precarious situation in Pakistan could be rapidly reduced if its military, or any other organization, implements the proven advanced military IDT solution. The IDT approach has its basis in a radically new preventive model which has been thoroughly field-tested in numerous world battlegrounds. IDT is further validated by 23 peer-reviewed studies carried out in both developed and developing nations. When large assemblies of civilian IDT experts gathered during the years 1983 – 1985, international conflict decreased 32%, terrorism-related casualties decreased 72%, and overall violence was reduced in nations without intrusion by other governments. This coherence-creating effect has been documented on a global scale in a study published in the Journal of Offender Rehabilitation.

IDT, totally unlike any other defense technology, does not use violence in an attempt to quell violence. It is a more civilized approach, one especially worthy of nations that abhor violence as a means to power. IDT uniquely goes to the root cause of violence – the built-up stress in the individual and collective consciousness. Scientists have evidence that high levels of collective societal stress are the underlying cause of war, violence, crime and terrorism. When the IDT methodology is applied, stress levels throughout the population are rapidly reduced. In an environment of lowered stress even staunch adversaries find ways to cooperate and overcome long-standing differences.

IDT uniquely neutralizes the underlying power base of contending groups, which produces the stressors, frustration and civil dissatisfaction that prevails in the general population. By eliminating the root cause of insurgency, violent outbreaks are pre-empted and prevented. IDT is effective because it gets to the heart of the matter. Terrorism often thrives in nations in which decades or even centuries of under-employment, poverty, and hunger have created a huge societal weight of stress, frustration and endemic unhappiness. This inevitably finds expression in acts of civil unrest, social violence, terrorism, and a downward spiral of economic degradation.

A specially trained military unit, an “IDT Prevention Wing of the Military,” uses IDT to reduce stress in the national collective consciousness. With proper social distancing IDT could also be introduced into other large groups such as the police forces, or militias. As the stress and frustration ease, the population is more capable of finding orderly and constructive solutions to their problems.

Experience with IDT in other war-torn nations demonstrated increases in economic incentive and growth. Entrepreneurship and individual creativity also increased. With increased civic calm, people’s aspirations are raised and a more productive and balanced society emerges. Such a society abhors violence as a means for change or as an expression of discontent. With this, the ground for terrorism is eliminated. What is more fascinating, this change takes place within a few days or weeks after IDT is introduced. The changes are measurable from such statistics as crime rates, accidents, hospital admissions, infant mortality, etc.



Rapid Transformation Through IDT



The daily routine for the IDT police/military personnel includes the practice of the Transcendental Meditation® (TM) technique, which is a non-religious, non-sectarian mental procedure, associated by scientific research with increased brain integration, increased intelligence, creativity, and learning ability, and decreased personal anxiety, stress and tension. Added to this practice, to increase the power of the peaceful influence is the more advanced procedure, the TM-Sidhi program. As a societal, coherence-creating military unit, they practice these procedures twice a day, seven days a week, preferably in a secure location near the targeted population. These practices have a beneficial effect on the collective consciousness of all who are in their proximity.

Such coherence-creating groups have achieved positive benefits in society within a short period of time, shown statistically. Modern statistical methods used in this research show a low probability of any explanation other than a causal influence of the technology. The IDT approach has been used during wartime resulting in the reduction of fighting, a decreased number of deaths and casualties, and an improvement in progress toward resolving the conflict peacefully. The war in Lebanon in 1983 was dramatically impacted in a peaceful way by an IDT Intervention Group. A thoroughly documented study of this phenomenon was published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution, and summaries of follow-up studies were published in the Journal of Social Behavior and Personality and the Journal of Scientific Exploration.

A study published in May 2019 in Studies in Asian Social Science found that IDT implementation by students trained in the advanced TM techniques resulted in a 96% decline in sociopolitical violence in war-torn Cambodia as compared to violence in the preceding three years.



For those who remain skeptical, we recommend the following new book: An Antidote to Violence: Evaluating the Evidence (https://anantidotetoviolence.org), by Barry Spivack and Patricia Anne Saunders which details in depth the scientific research supporting this approach.



Summary



IDT works by utilizing our natural human brain mechanics, the most powerful natural resource possessed by every individual in every nation on earth. The beneficial transformational effects of IDT have been statistically proven numerous times to decrease and prevent violence and terrorism, and boost the economy.



IDT defense technology supersedes all other known defense technologies (which are based on electronic, chemical, and/or nuclear forces). These old, fear-based modalities are ultimately self-destructive for any nation, and for the human race as a whole, and must be replaced with IDT. So far, IDT is the only known and proven constructive approach.



Militaries deploying this powerful, human-resource-based technology disallow negative trends and prevent enemies from arising within or outside the countries, thereby eliminating all enemies before they arise. No enemies means no insurgency, terrorism and war.



The Time for Action is Now



IDT is the twenty-first century’s leading-edge defense system. If Pakistan establishes a cost effective IDT Prevention Wing, it will ease high tensions, reverse years of mistrust, crush hatred, create stability and permanently prevent unrest, war and terrorism. Extensive scientific research objectively says, “Yes, this system works. Why not use it?” Time is running out. President Arif Alvi should act now to create a Pakistani Prevention Wing of the Military, before Pakistan’s perilous situation worsens.



About the Authors:



Arlene J. Schar has served as Dr. Leffler’s Executive Assistant at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) StrongMilitary.org since 2015. She has edited and co-authored many of Dr. Leffler’s articles.



Dr. David Leffler served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director at CAMS. Dr. Leffler’s ground breaking peer-reviewed paper on the topic of Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) “A New Role for the Military: Preventing Enemies from Arising-Reviving an Ancient Approach to Peace” was published in the Pakistani Journal of Management & Social Science.

It was presented at International Sociological Association Research Committee 01 Seoul National University & Korea Military Academy International Conference on Armed Forces & Conflict Resolution in a Globalized World Session 6: Building and Sustaining Peace, Abstract on p. 44 July 14 – 17, 2008 Seoul, Korea. An abstract and PDF of the paper can be downloaded on this Ilma University website: http://jms.ilmauniversity.edu.pk/index.php/IBTJBS/article/view/158 or an html version is available by clicking here.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION