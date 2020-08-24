Avengers: India’s Favorite Superheroes

Of all the films and characters in the MCU, Indian audiences love The Avengers. While all the Marvel superhero movies generally do fantastic at the Indian box office, when they team up in The Avengers, the numbers soar. Avengers: Age of Ultron grossed over 1.06 billion rupees, and Infinity War hit over 2 billion! The last chapter of the saga, End Game, was released on 2845 screens in the country and grossed 2.9 billion rupees, making it the highest-grossing film in the country for 2019. While many Hollywood films have been successful in India, none have been as successful as The Avengers.

High-quality dubbing

One of the reasons that The Avengers have done so well in India is the high-quality dubbing. Marvel is under the Disney umbrella, so they have the financial backing to invest in the best technology for dubbing and the most experienced dubbing artists. Instead of translating the words exactly, they rewrite the dialogues to make sense in Indian. Many films do direct translations, which end up losing their context or don’t make sense when translated. They also dub in many local languages, making it more accessible for people to view, regardless of what part of the country they live in. Cash Lady has a full breakdown of the most popular superhero movies in each part of the world so you can see what the favorites are based on location.

Favorite characters

Iron Man is hands down the favorite of Marvel’s Avengers in India. While the first two Iron Man movies didn’t do so well at the box office, Iron Man 3 did almost as well as the first Avengers movie. His character came to the spotlight in The Avengers in 2012, which is when Indian audiences began to take an interest in his character. Iron Man 3 came out in 2013, and the fans went crazy. Doctor Strange takes the second spot from the most popular Marvel character in India. It might not be the character itself that sparked the interest of the Indian audience, but instead the actor who plays him. Benedict Cumberbatch is extremely popular with Indian fans due to his role as Sherlock Holmes in BBC’s Sherlock. Many Indians loved the series, and it’s no surprise that they would tune in to see Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange too.

Realistic powers

When you compare the superheroes in the Avengers to other superhero movies, like X-Men, The Avengers always come out on top. One of the reasons for this is that it’s easier to believe their powers because they are more realistic. The level of realism makes it easier to feel connected to the characters and see them as real people, giving the films more impact. Iron Man has a mechanically engineered suit, which always him to fly with the use of jet power. Hawkeye is a very skilled archer. Captain America is stronger due to the use of science. These are all more believable traits than a superhero who can regenerate pieces of their body or control metals. That said, it sounds like the X-men will be joining in the MCU in the coming years, and it’s likely the loyal Indian fans will continue to flock to the cinemas to see what their favorite Marvel characters are up to.

