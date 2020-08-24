Citibank Introduces “Move Money to Citi” Mobile Banking Service Providing a One-Stop Digital Wealth Management Service

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

OutReach – August 24, 2020 – In view of increased client need for wealth

management via digital channels, Citibank has long been devoted to bringing

innovative banking experiences to clients. “Move Money to Citi” service was

recently launched in the Citi Mobile® App to facilitate real-time money

transfer from accounts at other banks to Citibank accounts upon registration.

Actively developing its digital banking services, Citibank is observing

flourishing growth in wealth management transactions via digital channels. The

number of wealth management transactions via digital channels, including stock,

foreign exchange, time deposit, mutual fund and certificate of deposit, surged

by 110% in the first half of 2020, over the same period in 2019.

As the popularity of investing via digital channels grows,

Citibank’s newly launched “Move Money to Citi” service to will make it easier and

faster than ever for clients to move their money to Citibank, digitally

managing their wealth at one stop. With just a few taps on Citi Mobile® App, clients

can transfer money from the accounts they hold at other local banks to their

Citibank accounts in real time upon registration, and no longer need to switch between the mobile apps of different

banks1. “Move Money to Citi” service integrates with other local and global

payment capabilities the Bank is currently offering, to bring a complete and

all-round client experience.

Winnie Choi, Head of Wealth Management at Citibank Hong Kong, said, “We

see that more and more people are going digital to manage their wealth now.

Citibank keeps embracing digital innovations, and we have our wealth management

tools well-equipped to provide convenient and professional banking services to clients,

from the first day they pull in money to our bank and along their whole wealth

management journey with us. This is how we provide a one-stop digital wealth

management service.”

Remarks:

1. For detailed steps, please visit: https://www.citibank.com.hk/english/ways-to-bank/payment-transfer/mobilepuller.html#top

