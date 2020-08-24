Higher Education Accrediting Organization Releases Global Ranking of Management Schools for the Year 2020

SINGAPORE

– August 24, 2020 – Highly trusted

higher education validation organization ‘ Verifications.org‘ ranks management schools on the globe for the

year 2020. This global ranking features seven categories of note including the

overall top school, the top school for theory and practice, the best career service school, the high-rising school,

the international executive school, the top school for career progress and salary, and the best with

faculty diversity.

Having a strong

foundation of past students in leading industries and a reputation among employers and peer

institutions, Yale School of Management claims top spot as the overall

best school. At second spot and top for theory and practice

is the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of

Technology while Anderson School of Management at the University of California is regarded as the

best career service school.

Discussing this ranking and the schools mentioned, Verifications.org spokesperson Valerie Audrey

stated that the

schools ranked top

around the world have maintained

top-quality education throughout the years.

Valerie also said that the ranking serves as a reassurance to certain

management schools especially those

that cultivate institutional brand value, among other traditional strengths.

She went on to give the example of Swiss School of Management.

“Swiss School of Management maintained its global

ranking overall but broke into the ranks for top five for the first time since

the ranking was available a decade ago as a heavy weight based on weighted

salary and career progress for its alumni. Its value for money dropped slightly

due to its high tuition fees, but the average salary increase of its graduates

rose on average 125% to 232%. Alumni have praised the school for excellent

personal development and career opportunities.” — Valerie Audrey

Other schools that were top on the specific list as

stated above include Essca School of management, Irish Management Institute,

Swiss School of Management, and St Petersburg University, Graduate School of

Management, which are the highest rising school, the international executive

school, the top school for career progress and salary, and the best with

faculty diversity respectively.