Higher Education Accrediting Organization Releases Global Ranking of Management Schools for the Year 2020
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – August 24, 2020 – Highly trusted
higher education validation organization ‘Verifications.org‘ ranks management schools on the globe for the
year 2020. This global ranking features seven categories of note including the
overall top school, the top school for theory and practice, the best career service school, the high-rising school,
the international executive school, the top school for career progress and salary, and the best with
faculty diversity.
Having a strong
foundation of past students in leading industries and a reputation among employers and peer
institutions, Yale School of Management claims top spot as the overall
best school. At second spot and top for theory and practice
is the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of
Technology while Anderson School of Management at the University of California is regarded as the
best career service school.
Discussing this ranking and the schools mentioned, Verifications.org spokesperson Valerie Audrey
stated that the
schools ranked top
around the world have maintained
top-quality education throughout the years.
Valerie also said that the ranking serves as a reassurance to certain
management schools especially those
that cultivate institutional brand value, among other traditional strengths.
She went on to give the example of Swiss School of Management.
“Swiss School of Management maintained its global
ranking overall but broke into the ranks for top five for the first time since
the ranking was available a decade ago as a heavy weight based on weighted
salary and career progress for its alumni. Its value for money dropped slightly
due to its high tuition fees, but the average salary increase of its graduates
rose on average 125% to 232%. Alumni have praised the school for excellent
personal development and career opportunities.” — Valerie Audrey
Other schools that were top on the specific list as
stated above include Essca School of management, Irish Management Institute,
Swiss School of Management, and St Petersburg University, Graduate School of
Management, which are the highest rising school, the international executive
school, the top school for career progress and salary, and the best with
faculty diversity respectively.
Verifications.org
is
the trusted source of verification and accrediting higher education and
collaboration agreements between two or more higher education institutions.
Verifications.org is the de facto standard for higher education institutions who wish to demonstrate their commitment to transparency
to education stakeholders.