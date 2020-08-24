Infinix ZERO 8 and Infinix Smart TV coming soon

NAIROBI, KENYA and DODOMA,

TANZANIA – Media OutReach – 24 August 2020 – Infinix, a global leader in consumer electronics

market, has today announced that it will soon

launch a new device in its high end ZERO series dubbed the ZERO 8. This new smartphone

is poised to be the company’s flagship smartphone for the 2020/21 period.

According to the company, the ZERO 8 will be targeted at the high end market

but will retail at affordable prices.

The Infinix ZERO 8 has a futuristic

appearance which naturally blends with the diagonal diamond shape design and

colours used.

Infinix

ZERO 8 smartphone is expected to run on Android v10 (Q) operating system and G90T

chipset. This, combined with a possible 8 GB RAM capacity, should have consumers

expecting improved speeds and overall device performance, including quick

upload and download timeframes and an amazing experience with the apps, compared

to the ZERO 6. The 90HZ Full HD Display and G90T processor would also mean enhanced

performance for the cameras, including the wide angle, ultra-wide angle and

rear cameras that could take photographic performance to a new level.

The

smartphone will be backed by a 4500 mAh battery which signifies a longer life.

Consumers could probably be charging their phones after three days and avoid

the hassle of carrying their chargers everywhere they go. With the anticipated

33W fast charging function, consumers would be able to use their phones on the

go. It is also hoped that connectivity

features in the smartphone will include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, and more.

Other

than the flagship mobile phone, Infinix is also set to venture into a new

product category with the impending launch of a new Infinix smart TV, aimed at

fulfilling smart lifestyle living in accordance with modern trends.

Infinix

aims to provide young consumers with intelligent viewing experience through the

43 and 32 inches sized smart TVs. The TVs external designs are expected to be

elegant and appealing and will surprise with their intelligent functionality,

thanks to the android TV OS from google that would be the primary engine for

the TV. This will signify Infinix initial push toward supporting integrated

smart living through its gadgets. The global tech scene is beginning to turn

toward AIoT, with many innovative companies looking into ways of improving

smart living through the adoption of this technology. Infinix does not intend

to be left behind on this trend, and fully aims to take advantage of all that IoT

technologies provide to create and integrate intelligent devices that would not

only include its smartphones, but also the Infinix smart TVs as well as other

gadgets that they will produce in the future. The brand hopes to bring to the

local tech consumers all the benefits that come with smart living lifestyles

that is efficient and eco-friendly.

About Infinix

Infinix Mobile is a Shenzhen-based

smartphone company founded in 2013 and a subsidiary of Transsion. The brand was

born after the French mobile manufacturer Sagem Wireless was acquired in 2011.

The company has Research and Development (R&D) centres sprawling between

France and Korea and designs its phones in France.

Infinix is committed to building

cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to

create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of

fashion + technology.

With the brand spirit of

challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for

young people who want to stand out, reach out and be in sync with the world.