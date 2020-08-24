Infinix ZERO 8 and Infinix Smart TV coming soon
NAIROBI, KENYA and DODOMA,
TANZANIA – Media OutReach – 24 August 2020 – Infinix, a global leader in consumer electronics
market, has today announced that it will soon
launch a new device in its high end ZERO series dubbed the ZERO 8. This new smartphone
is poised to be the company’s flagship smartphone for the 2020/21 period.
According to the company, the ZERO 8 will be targeted at the high end market
but will retail at affordable prices.
The Infinix ZERO 8 has a futuristic
appearance which naturally blends with the diagonal diamond shape design and
colours used.
Infinix
ZERO 8 smartphone is expected to run on Android v10 (Q) operating system and G90T
chipset. This, combined with a possible 8 GB RAM capacity, should have consumers
expecting improved speeds and overall device performance, including quick
upload and download timeframes and an amazing experience with the apps, compared
to the ZERO 6. The 90HZ Full HD Display and G90T processor would also mean enhanced
performance for the cameras, including the wide angle, ultra-wide angle and
rear cameras that could take photographic performance to a new level.
The
smartphone will be backed by a 4500 mAh battery which signifies a longer life.
Consumers could probably be charging their phones after three days and avoid
the hassle of carrying their chargers everywhere they go. With the anticipated
33W fast charging function, consumers would be able to use their phones on the
go. It is also hoped that connectivity
features in the smartphone will include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, and more.
Other
than the flagship mobile phone, Infinix is also set to venture into a new
product category with the impending launch of a new Infinix smart TV, aimed at
fulfilling smart lifestyle living in accordance with modern trends.
Infinix
aims to provide young consumers with intelligent viewing experience through the
43 and 32 inches sized smart TVs. The TVs external designs are expected to be
elegant and appealing and will surprise with their intelligent functionality,
thanks to the android TV OS from google that would be the primary engine for
the TV. This will signify Infinix initial push toward supporting integrated
smart living through its gadgets. The global tech scene is beginning to turn
toward AIoT, with many innovative companies looking into ways of improving
smart living through the adoption of this technology. Infinix does not intend
to be left behind on this trend, and fully aims to take advantage of all that IoT
technologies provide to create and integrate intelligent devices that would not
only include its smartphones, but also the Infinix smart TVs as well as other
gadgets that they will produce in the future. The brand hopes to bring to the
local tech consumers all the benefits that come with smart living lifestyles
that is efficient and eco-friendly.
About Infinix
Infinix Mobile is a Shenzhen-based
smartphone company founded in 2013 and a subsidiary of Transsion. The brand was
born after the French mobile manufacturer Sagem Wireless was acquired in 2011.
The company has Research and Development (R&D) centres sprawling between
France and Korea and designs its phones in France.
Infinix is committed to building
cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to
create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of
fashion + technology.
With the brand spirit of
challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for
young people who want to stand out, reach out and be in sync with the world.