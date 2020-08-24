SugarCRM Delivers Next Frontier in Customer Experience: The Power to Drive Business Predictability and Performance with Acquisition of Node Inc.
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – Media
OutReach – 24 August 2020 – SugarCRM
Inc., the innovator of time-aware customer experience (CX), today announced the
acquisition of Node Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that leverages CRM data and vast external
sources to deliver an unparalleled level of predictability across a whole array
of different business use cases. The acquisition fuels Sugar’s time-aware CX
platform by automatically forecasting expected outcomes and highlighting
previously unforeseen challenges and opportunities.
Making sense of data is a
perennial issue for companies. Deep learning models are limited by the quality
and quantity of input data, which historically has been inaccurate or
incomplete in real-life CRM implementations. Node’s deep learning models identify signals with up to
81% greater accuracy than heuristic-based approaches to deliver the tangible
benefits of heightened performance and true predictability.
“Sugar has
been a fantastic platform at its heart,” said Paul Greenberg, president of the
56 Group and author of CRM at the Speed of Light. “Adding Node has the
potential to bring impressive predictive accuracy to Sugar’s platform and
products. And now more than ever it is critical to leverage all available data
and signals to work towards better outcomes for both customers and the business
alike.”
Today’s acquisition is the latest in a series of innovations
supporting Sugar’s vision for the next frontier of high-definition customer
experience (HD-CX) which began last year with the launch of Sugar’s time-based,
no touch CX solutions for sales, marketing and service teams.
“Obtaining a high definition view
of your business and customers, from pipeline to forecasting, is all about
replacing a fragmented, dated, and distorted picture with one that is sharply
focused and rich in breadth and depth,” said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM.
“Sugar is democratizing AI, ushering in a new frontier in CX with its powerful
combination of AI, time-aware and data enrichment, to drive business
performance and enable predictability for companies of all sizes.”
Extending
Sugar’s time-aware CX platform, Node’s AI technology adds the most coveted
element of time–the future. The combined solution offers wide-ranging
capabilities for sales, marketing and service teams and include (but are in no
way limited to):
- Identifying customers most
likely to churn, giving precious runway to remediate and engage with customers
in the most strategic way possible
- Predicting likelihood to convert from
lead scoring models
- Insight-driven forecasting
and prescriptive guidance for higher quota attainment and sale close monitoring
- Seamless recommendations
for add-on products during the right phase of the customer journey increasing
average sale size
- Ascertaining marketing
attribution and contribution to closed business
- Improving customer engagement
models through predictive case routing and contextual data in real time to
empower customer service professionals
Learn more about how Sugar’s CX solutions drive higher
performance and true predictability with AI here.
About SugarCRM
SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing and service software
helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For
mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives
teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the
customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and
increase customer lifetime value.
More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on
SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.