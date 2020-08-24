Sun Life Singapore Donates S$25,500 to Support N.1’s AI Project

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 24 August

2020 – Sun Life Assurance

Company of Canada Singapore Branch (“Sun Life Singapore”) today announced a

donation of S$25,500 to The N.1

Institute for Health (“N.1”) which will go towards helping the community

through the IDentif.AI project. The donation is part of a global C$1 million pledge,

announced by Sun Life in March 2020, to provide support for communities

battling COVID-19 around the world.

Belinda Au, Chief

Executive Officer of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Singapore Branch

(right) presented the donation cheque to Professor Dean Ho of The N.1 Institute

for Health (left).

In 2020,

N.1 pioneered IDentif.AI, an AI-driven platform that can rapidly pinpoint the

best combination therapy regimens against infectious diseases. Since the

outbreak of COVID-19, N.1 has started to explore therapies for COVID-19

patients using the IDentif.AI platform. N.1 is part of the National University

of Singapore.

Belinda

Au, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Singapore said, “Founded more than 150

years ago, Sun Life today helps millions around the world achieve lifetime

financial security and live healthier lives. We are pleased to be part of the

Singapore community after the opening of our office here in May and are

committed to playing our part in the fight against COVID-19. Established in 2018,

N.1 has been at the forefront of health innovation. We hope our donation can

help supercharge the COVID-19 study initiated by N.1 which aims to develop the

optimal dosage of drugs that can be used in combination for treatment of

COVID19 patients.”

Professor Dean Ho, Director of N.1 said, “We are grateful for the generosity of Sun Life

Singapore. IDentif.AI uniquely uses a strategically designed and small set of

experiments to simultaneously pinpoint the best drugs and doses from an

extraordinarily large number of possible drug combinations. The platform has

successfully addressed over 40 diseases and multiple human clinical studies that

have led to life-saving outcomes.”

Sun Life Singapore is licence by the Monetary

Authority of Singapore since May 2020. Sun Life Singapore will offer life

insurance solutions to help High Net Worth Clients grow, protect and transfer

their wealth to the next generation.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial

services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions

to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of

markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom,

Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam,

Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under

management of C$1,122 billion. For more information, please visit

www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto

(TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker

symbol SLF.

Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada

is an insurance company federally incorporated in Canada, with OSFI Institution

Code F380 and its registered office at 1 York Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

M5J 0B6. It is regulated by Office of the Superintendent of Financial

Institutions, Canada. Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Singapore Branch

(UEN T19FC0132B) is registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory

Authority of Singapore as a foreign company, with its registered office at One

Raffles Quay, #10-03 North Tower, Singapore 04583. It is licensed and regulated

by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Where Sun Life Assurance Company of

Canada Singapore Branch is referred to as “Sun Life Singapore”, this is

strictly for marketing and branding purposes only, and no legal significance is

expressed or implied. Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada is a member of the

Sun Life group of companies. The Sun Life group of companies operates under the

“Sun Life” name. Sun Life Financial Inc., the publicly traded holding company

for the Sun Life group of companies, is not a product offering company and is

not the guarantor of the obligations of its subsidiaries. © 2020 Sun Life

Assurance Company of Canada. All rights reserved. The name Sun Life and the

globe symbol are registered trademarks of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.