Sun Life Singapore Donates S$25,500 to Support N.1’s AI Project
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 24 August
2020 – Sun Life Assurance
Company of Canada Singapore Branch (“Sun Life Singapore”) today announced a
donation of S$25,500 to The N.1
Institute for Health (“N.1”) which will go towards helping the community
through the IDentif.AI project. The donation is part of a global C$1 million pledge,
announced by Sun Life in March 2020, to provide support for communities
battling COVID-19 around the world.
Belinda Au, Chief
Executive Officer of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Singapore Branch
(right) presented the donation cheque to Professor Dean Ho of The N.1 Institute
for Health (left).
In 2020,
N.1 pioneered IDentif.AI, an AI-driven platform that can rapidly pinpoint the
best combination therapy regimens against infectious diseases. Since the
outbreak of COVID-19, N.1 has started to explore therapies for COVID-19
patients using the IDentif.AI platform. N.1 is part of the National University
of Singapore.
Belinda
Au, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Singapore said, “Founded more than 150
years ago, Sun Life today helps millions around the world achieve lifetime
financial security and live healthier lives. We are pleased to be part of the
Singapore community after the opening of our office here in May and are
committed to playing our part in the fight against COVID-19. Established in 2018,
N.1 has been at the forefront of health innovation. We hope our donation can
help supercharge the COVID-19 study initiated by N.1 which aims to develop the
optimal dosage of drugs that can be used in combination for treatment of
COVID19 patients.”
Professor Dean Ho, Director of N.1 said, “We are grateful for the generosity of Sun Life
Singapore. IDentif.AI uniquely uses a strategically designed and small set of
experiments to simultaneously pinpoint the best drugs and doses from an
extraordinarily large number of possible drug combinations. The platform has
successfully addressed over 40 diseases and multiple human clinical studies that
have led to life-saving outcomes.”
Sun Life Singapore is licence by the Monetary
Authority of Singapore since May 2020. Sun Life Singapore will offer life
insurance solutions to help High Net Worth Clients grow, protect and transfer
their wealth to the next generation.
