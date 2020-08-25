Annual religious festival of Kailash tribe, Ochal, concluded; valley still crowded by tourists

CHITRAL: The annual festival of the Kailash tribe, Ochal, finalized with all its colorful and beautiful scenery, but the tourists who come here do not want to leave this beautiful area. Kailash celebrates this festival every year when the fruits ripen in the area and hence it is also called the festival of giving thanks.

The Kailash Valley is so beautiful and the weather here is so pleasant that the tourists who come here do not want to go back. Although the roads in the valley are very bad, but there is no shortage of tourist arrivals. If the roads here are improved, it will probably become the largest tourist destination in the world.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Minority Affairs Wazri Zada ​​Kailash said that his government has allocated Rs4.7 billion for the roads in the valley and construction work will be starting soon.

Every tourist who sees this colorful festival enjoys the unique culture of Kailash. According to Wazirzada, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, the present government is also committed to the development of tourism and work is underway on various projects to further improve tourism as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All tourists visiting the Kailash Valley have praised the Kailash culture as well as demanded improvement of roads. Members from Sikh, Hindu, Baha’i, and various minority sects also attended the Kailash festival.

The Kailash people are the minaret of the festival of Ochal in Rumbor during the day, where women sing religious songs in a distinctly circular dance form, while at night the festival continues till morning in the Bamburat Valley. Men, as well as women, perform dances on the beat of a drum. The religious leaders of the Kailash tribe, called Qazis, sing praises to their elders, and the people around them carry notes of fifty, one hundred, five hundred rupees in their Caps, which are considered a sign of honor.

Young and old, people of all ages are equally participating in this festival. The people of Kailash celebrate four different festivals in a year in which a large number of domestic and foreign tourists visit this paradise-like valley.

The Ochal festival concludes with all its colors and charms but its beauty has left indelible impressions and unforgettable memories on the hearts of the tourists who come here every year.

