Arbab Rahim accuses PPP behind deal to sell Karachi

HYDERABAD: Former Sindh Chief Minister and leader of Grand Democratic Alliance Arbab Rahim has alleged that Pakistan People’s Party was behind the deal to sell Karachi to save the skin of its leaders who fear to be sentenced in cases of loot and plunder of national wealth and money laundering. In a statement, he asked people of Sindh to open their eyes and foil conspiracy of PPP against Sindh.

He said at the time of his tenure federal minister Babar Ghori had tried to occupy Bhandar island near Karachi but he said he foil attempts of Babar Ghori and Port Qasim to illegally occupy this island and considering it his national duty saved all lands of Karachi. He said the Amaar company of Dubai tried to get control of HawksBay and Keamari but he foiled its attempt.

He said at that time daughter of a powerful person of Pakistan put pressure on him to give away 60,000 acres land of Karachi but he resisted. He said he carved out new district at that time PPP had raised objections. Had those districts been formed wrongly PPP govt would have undone same but now PPP was itself forming new district Keamari.

He said PPP has given thousands of acres lands of Karachi and Jamshoro to Malik Riaz. He said PPP has a partnership with Malik Riaz in these lands.

He asked people of Sindh to open their eyes and foil conspiracy of PPP against Sindh.

