SEEK Asia Appoints Peter Bithos as CEO as Asia’s Labour Markets Navigate COVID-19 Impacts

Peter Bithos brings 20+ years of experience in the

TMT (Tech, Media and Telco) sector,

including a decade building and growing P&Ls across Asia.

Under his leadership, SEEK Asia aspires for

‘next level of growth’ helping millions of people across Asia get back to work

and organizations to succeed.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 August 2020

– SEEK Asia, which combines two

leading brands JobStreet and jobsDB under one roof, today announced the

appointment of Peter Bithos as Chief Executive Officer.

Peter Bithos

In his new role, Peter will be responsible for leading and

driving business growth and operations of SEEK Asia, while building on the company’s

success and presence over the past 23 years throughout Southeast Asia.

Peter’s 25-year career thus far includes various CEO and

senior management positions throughout the region, encompassing both developed and developing

markets and covering a spectrum of companies from start-ups to large

enterprises.

Peter’s

notable achievements include building and scaling up digital businesses from

scratch, and helping spearhead one of the most successful telco transformations

in the world over the past decade.

“Peter has a proven track record growing Tech, Media and

Telco (TMT) businesses, leading digital business transformation programs and

building strong company cultures in diverse markets across Asia Pacific and the

United States,” said Ian Narev, the SEEK Group Chief Operating Officer and Asia

Pacific and Americas (AP&A) CEO.

“I am very excited about what he will bring to our business,

while taking SEEK Asia to the next level of growth.”

Peter is taking over from Suresh Thiru, who has served as

CEO since 2016, and has been with SEEK Asia (JobStreet) since 2000.

“All of us at SEEK, JobStreet and jobsDB thank Suresh for

his leadership over two decades. He was

a real pioneer of our business, and was instrumental in establishing it as a

market leader in this region and a trusted brand for millions of job seekers

and organizations,” said Narev.

Commenting on his appointment, Peter said: “I am deeply privileged

to join one of the largest and best tech companies in the region. It’s truly

exciting to be a part of fulfilling SEEK’s purpose in these times. The

opportunity to work with SEEK’s teams and people across Asia to create step-change

growth and an even better experience for our customers is unique and special.”

“I feel fortunate to be joining at this very moment because SEEK

Asia’s purpose to improve lives through better careers has never been more

urgent amidst the current social and economic environment brought about by the COVID-19

pandemic,” he added.

Over the

past decade, Peter has been working across Asia and was most recently

the CEO of premium digital streaming service HOOQ, a joint

venture between Singtel, Sony and Warner Brothers.

He previously held

senior roles at Singtel, including Chief Operating Officer of Globe

Telecom in the Philippines.

Prior to

this, he was CEO of Virgin Mobile Australia, and Director of Strategy and

Corporate Development of Optus in Australia. He also has nearly a decade of

strategy consulting experience, having served in a management capacity

with Bain & Company.

Peter, who was born and educated in the United States,

currently lives in Singapore with his wife and three daughters.

About SEEK Asia

SEEK Asia, a combination of two leading brands JobStreet.com and

jobsDB.com, is the leading job portal and Asia’s preferred destination for

candidates and hirers. SEEK Asia’s presence span across 7 countries namely Hong

Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. SEEK

Asia is part of the Australian Securities Exchanged-listed SEEK Limited

Company, the world’s largest job portal by market capitalization. SEEK Asia

attracts over 400 million visits a year.

About SEEK Limited

SEEK is a diverse group of companies,

comprised of a strong portfolio of online employment, educational, commercial

and volunteer businesses. SEEK has a global presence (including Australia, New

Zealand, China, Hong Kong, South-East Asia, Brazil and Mexico), with exposure

to over 2.9 billion people and approximately 27 per cent of global GDP. SEEK

makes a positive contribution to people’s lives on a global scale. SEEK is

listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, where it is a top 100 company and

has been listed in the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies by Forbes.



