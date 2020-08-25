SEEK Asia Appoints Peter Bithos as CEO as Asia’s Labour Markets Navigate COVID-19 Impacts
- Peter Bithos brings 20+ years of experience in the
TMT (Tech, Media and Telco) sector,
including a decade building and growing P&Ls across Asia.
- Under his leadership, SEEK Asia aspires for
‘next level of growth’ helping millions of people across Asia get back to work
and organizations to succeed.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 August 2020
– SEEK Asia, which combines two
leading brands JobStreet and jobsDB under one roof, today announced the
appointment of Peter Bithos as Chief Executive Officer.
Peter Bithos
In his new role, Peter will be responsible for leading and
driving business growth and operations of SEEK Asia, while building on the company’s
success and presence over the past 23 years throughout Southeast Asia.
Peter’s 25-year career thus far includes various CEO and
senior management positions throughout the region, encompassing both developed and developing
markets and covering a spectrum of companies from start-ups to large
enterprises.
Peter’s
notable achievements include building and scaling up digital businesses from
scratch, and helping spearhead one of the most successful telco transformations
in the world over the past decade.
“Peter has a proven track record growing Tech, Media and
Telco (TMT) businesses, leading digital business transformation programs and
building strong company cultures in diverse markets across Asia Pacific and the
United States,” said Ian Narev, the SEEK Group Chief Operating Officer and Asia
Pacific and Americas (AP&A) CEO.
“I am very excited about what he will bring to our business,
while taking SEEK Asia to the next level of growth.”
Peter is taking over from Suresh Thiru, who has served as
CEO since 2016, and has been with SEEK Asia (JobStreet) since 2000.
“All of us at SEEK, JobStreet and jobsDB thank Suresh for
his leadership over two decades. He was
a real pioneer of our business, and was instrumental in establishing it as a
market leader in this region and a trusted brand for millions of job seekers
and organizations,” said Narev.
Commenting on his appointment, Peter said: “I am deeply privileged
to join one of the largest and best tech companies in the region. It’s truly
exciting to be a part of fulfilling SEEK’s purpose in these times. The
opportunity to work with SEEK’s teams and people across Asia to create step-change
growth and an even better experience for our customers is unique and special.”
“I feel fortunate to be joining at this very moment because SEEK
Asia’s purpose to improve lives through better careers has never been more
urgent amidst the current social and economic environment brought about by the COVID-19
pandemic,” he added.
Over the
past decade, Peter has been working across Asia and was most recently
the CEO of premium digital streaming service HOOQ, a joint
venture between Singtel, Sony and Warner Brothers.
He previously held
senior roles at Singtel, including Chief Operating Officer of Globe
Telecom in the Philippines.
Prior to
this, he was CEO of Virgin Mobile Australia, and Director of Strategy and
Corporate Development of Optus in Australia. He also has nearly a decade of
strategy consulting experience, having served in a management capacity
with Bain & Company.
Peter, who was born and educated in the United States,
currently lives in Singapore with his wife and three daughters.
About SEEK Asia
SEEK Asia, a combination of two leading brands JobStreet.com and
jobsDB.com, is the leading job portal and Asia’s preferred destination for
candidates and hirers. SEEK Asia’s presence span across 7 countries namely Hong
Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. SEEK
Asia is part of the Australian Securities Exchanged-listed SEEK Limited
Company, the world’s largest job portal by market capitalization. SEEK Asia
attracts over 400 million visits a year.
About SEEK Limited
SEEK is a diverse group of companies,
comprised of a strong portfolio of online employment, educational, commercial
and volunteer businesses. SEEK has a global presence (including Australia, New
Zealand, China, Hong Kong, South-East Asia, Brazil and Mexico), with exposure
to over 2.9 billion people and approximately 27 per cent of global GDP. SEEK
makes a positive contribution to people’s lives on a global scale. SEEK is
listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, where it is a top 100 company and
has been listed in the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies by Forbes.