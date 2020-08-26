Kerry Logistics Network Scores Repeat Wins at the Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards for the Fourth Year Running
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 August 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network
Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been conferred the titles of
the Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards (the ‘Awards’) for
the fourth consecutive year, winning the “2020 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services
Provider of the Year Award” and the “2020 Asia-Pacific Road Transportation
Services Provider of the Year Award”. The Awards were presented last night in a
virtual ceremony.
Organised annually by global
business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, the Awards recognise outstanding
achievements in the Asia Pacific covering various sectors. The recipients are
selected through a rigorous measurement-based methodology that encompasses
industry trends analysis and research interviews, according to parameters including
revenue growth, market share in specific category and growth in market share,
demonstrated leadership in new product introduction and innovation, breadth of
products and solutions, major customer acquisitions, subscribers and growth in
subscriber base and business/market strategy.
William Ma, Group Managing
Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are thankful to the organiser for
recognising our dedication and achievements over the years. The accolades are a
testament to our commitment to industry best practices and our strengths as one
of the very few Asia-based global logistics companies. While the global
economic outlook is overcast by uncertainties, we are confident that we will
leverage our extensive geographical coverage, solid presence in various markets
and diversified business segments to continue serving our customers well.”
About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)
Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based,
global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest
coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from
integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail
and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce,
last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.
With a global presence across 58 countries,
Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s
emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in
international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast
Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.
Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue
of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics
company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
About Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards
The Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards
have identified and honoured best-in-class companies that have demonstrated
excellence in their respective industries. Award recipients were identified
based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research
conducted by Frost & Sullivan’s analysts. Companies are typically studied
on their revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the
industry in order to identify best practices.