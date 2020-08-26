Kerry Logistics Network Scores Repeat Wins at the Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards for the Fourth Year Running

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 August 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network

Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been conferred the titles of

the Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards (the ‘Awards’) for

the fourth consecutive year, winning the “2020 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services

Provider of the Year Award” and the “2020 Asia-Pacific Road Transportation

Services Provider of the Year Award”. The Awards were presented last night in a

virtual ceremony.

Organised annually by global

business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, the Awards recognise outstanding

achievements in the Asia Pacific covering various sectors. The recipients are

selected through a rigorous measurement-based methodology that encompasses

industry trends analysis and research interviews, according to parameters including

revenue growth, market share in specific category and growth in market share,

demonstrated leadership in new product introduction and innovation, breadth of

products and solutions, major customer acquisitions, subscribers and growth in

subscriber base and business/market strategy.

William Ma, Group Managing

Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are thankful to the organiser for

recognising our dedication and achievements over the years. The accolades are a

testament to our commitment to industry best practices and our strengths as one

of the very few Asia-based global logistics companies. While the global

economic outlook is overcast by uncertainties, we are confident that we will

leverage our extensive geographical coverage, solid presence in various markets

and diversified business segments to continue serving our customers well.”

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based,

global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest

coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from

integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail

and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce,

last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries,

Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s

emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in

international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast

Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue

of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics

company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards

The Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards

have identified and honoured best-in-class companies that have demonstrated

excellence in their respective industries. Award recipients were identified

based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research

conducted by Frost & Sullivan’s analysts. Companies are typically studied

on their revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the

industry in order to identify best practices.