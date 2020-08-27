CUHK Business School Research Looks at the Limitations of Using Artificial Intelligence to Pick Stocks

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 August 2020 – It’s been called the holy grail of finance. Is it possible

to harness the promise of artificial intelligence to make money trading stocks?

Many have tried with varying degrees of success. For example, BlackRock, the

world’s largest money manager, has said its Artificial Intelligence (AI)

algorithms have consistently beaten

portfolios managed by human stock pickers. However, a recent research study by

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) reveals that the effectiveness of

machine learning methods may require a second look.

The study, titled “Machine Learning versus Economic Restrictions: Evidence from

Stock Return Predictability“,

analysed a large sample of U.S. stocks between 1987 and 2017. Using three

well-established deep-learning methods, researchers were able to generate a

monthly value-weighted risk-adjusted return of as much as 0.75 percent to 1.87

percent, reflecting the success of machine learning in generating a superior

payoff. However, the researchers found that this performance would attenuate if

the machine learning algorithms were limited to working with stocks that were

relatively easy and cheap to trade.

“We find that the return

predictability of deep learning methods weakens considerably in the presence of

standard economic restrictions in empirical finance, such as excluding

microcaps or distressed firms,” says Si

Cheng, Assistant Professor at CUHK

Business School’s Department of Finance and one of the study’s authors.

Disappearing Returns

Prof. Cheng, along with her

collaborators Prof. Doron Avramov at IDC Herzliya and Lior Metzker, a research

student at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, found the portfolio payoff declined

by 62 percent when excluding microcaps — stocks which can be difficult to trade

because of their small market capitalisations, 68 percent lower when excluding

non-rated firms — stocks which do not receive Standard & Poor’s long-term

issuer credit rating, and 80 percent lower excluding distressed firms around

credit rating downgrades.

According to the study, machine

learning-based trading strategies are more profitable during periods when

arbitrage becomes more difficult, such as when there is high investor

sentiment, high market volatility, and low market liquidity.

One caveat of the machine-learning

based strategies highlighted by the study is high transaction costs. “Machine

learning methods require high turnover and taking extreme stock positions. An

average investor would struggle to achieve meaningful alpha after taking

transaction costs into account,” she says, adding, however, that this

finding did not imply that machine learning-based strategies are unprofitable

for all traders.

“Instead, we show that machine

learning methods studied here would struggle to achieve statistically and

economically meaningful risk-adjusted performance in the presence of reasonable

transaction costs. Investors thus should adjust their expectations of the

potential net-of-fee performance,” says Prof. Cheng.

The Future of Machine Learning

“However,

our findings should not be taken as evidence against applying machine learning

techniques in quantitative investing,” Prof. Cheng explains. “On the contrary, machine learning-based trading

strategies hold considerable promise for asset management.” For instance,

they have the capability to process and combine multiple weak stock trading

signals into meaningful information that could form the basis for a coherent

trading strategy.

Machine learning-based strategies

display less downside risk and continue to generate positive payoff during

crisis periods. The study found that during several major market downturns,

such as the 1987 market crash, the Russian default, the burst of the tech

bubble, and the recent financial crisis, the best machine-learning investment

method generated a monthly value-weighted return of 3.56 percent, excluding

microcaps, while the market return came in at a negative 6.91 percent during

the same period.

Prof. Cheng says that the

profitability of trading strategies based on identifying individual stock

market anomalies — stocks whose behaviour run counter to conventional capital

market pricing theory predictions — is primarily driven by short positions and

is disappearing in recent years. However, machine-learning based strategies are

more profitable in long positions and remain viable in the post-2001 period.

“This could be particularly

valuable for real-time trading, risk management, and long-only institutions. In

addition, machine learning methods are more likely to specialise in stock

picking than industry rotation,” Prof. Cheng adds, referring to strategy

which seeks to capitalise on the next stage of economic cycles by moving funds

from one industry to the next.

The study is the first to provide

large-scale evidence on the economic importance of machine learning methods,

she adds.

“The collective evidence shows

that most machine learning techniques face the usual challenge of

cross-sectional return predictability, and the anomalous return patterns are

concentrated in difficult-to-arbitrage stocks and during episodes of high

limits to arbitrage,” Prof. Cheng says. “Therefore, even though

machine learning offers unprecedented opportunities to shape our understanding

of asset pricing formulations, it is important to consider the common economic

restrictions in assessing the success of newly developed methods, and confirm

the external validity of machine learning models before applying them to

different settings.”

Reference:

Avramov, Doron and Cheng, Si and

Metzker, Lior, Machine Learning versus Economic Restrictions: Evidence from

Stock Return Predictability (April 5, 2020). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3450322 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3450322

This article was first published in the China

Business Knowledge (CBK) website by CUHK Business School: https://bit.ly/3fX2ydr.

