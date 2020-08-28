“Consumer Caring Scheme 2020” is Open for Applications Merchants Hope to Emerge Stronger with Excellent Consumer Care
Caring Scheme” organised by GS1 Hong Kong
is now open for applications. Hong Kong companies from all trades are cordially
invited to apply before the closing date 30th September 2020. The judging criteria for
this year has been revised taken account into the latest situation, with focus
on four aspects: “Consumer Centric”, “Strive for Quality”, “Keeping Promises”
and “Care for Employee”.
As
the local retail sales continues to plunge, Peter Shiu, Legislative Councilor for
the Wholesale and Retail functional constituency, said besides
relying on the support from the Government, property developers or major landlords,
the industry must also be proactive in times of adversity. “While Hong Kong
Government needs to revitalize the market after the epidemic, SMEs must also be
customer-centric and transform to address the latest trends in the consumption
market. Providing seamless, quality service in both physical and digital
worlds, and the tenacity to improvement, are vital to navigate through the
crisis. I hope the industry can capitalise on technology to their tradition, to
drive Hong Kong forward to the next generation of economy.”
Apart
from discounts, premium service quality is also key to customers’ loyalty and
repeat purchase, especially in the beleaguered market. CATALO, a leading health
supplement brand in Hong Kong, agreed with the notion and planned to join the
Consumer Caring Scheme 2020. “We know integrating online and offline experience
for consumers is important, so we put QR codes next to every product in our retail
stores to provide detailed product information and let shoppers to easily shop
online. They can also use Whatsapp and mini-program in WeChat to buy our
products or contact our customer service.” said Canace Lin, Chief Marketing
Officer and Executive Director. “The Consumer Care Award keeps reminding us to
put consumer and employees at the centre of what we do, and make continuous
improvement to stay competitive in the market.” (Video of CATALO’s interview: https://bit.ly/31y13hN)
Stepped
into the Scheme 10th edition, over 150 local enterprises have been
awarded as “Consumer Caring Company”. The judging criteria are fine-tuned as
follows:
1.
Consumer
Centric: Foster a positive experience at every stage of the consumer
journey
2.
Strive
for Quality: Enhance process, product and service quality by
on-going improvement
3.
Keeping
Promises: Demonstrate service commitment to gain consumers’
confidence & trust
4.
Care
for Employee: Provide employees a friendly and supportive working
environment with trust & respect
The scheme aims to encourage local enterprises to commit to the belief
“Customer for Life”, through making continuous improvement on products,
services and processes to build consumer confidence and thus nurture their
retention. Endorsed companies will be entitled to use the “Consumer Caring”
logo in marketing materials, with a commendation certificate or trophy. Scheme
details, application and leaflet can be viewed and downloaded on GS1 HK’s
website: https://www.gs1hk.org/industry-recognition/consumer-caring-scheme/overview.
“I’m very glad to see the Scheme entering its 10th edition.
It has been supported by a wide array of industries, from food and food service,
pharmaceuticals and health products, business and professional services,
information and communication technology, entertainment and travel services to retail,”
said Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong. “To stand strong in the
current market, local enterprises must demonstrate excellence in consumer care
and deliver services promises. ‘Consumer Caring Company’ is a solid seal to a
company’s quality, helping to increase customer loyalty and business to emerge
stronger.”
About GS1 Hong Kong
Founded
by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the
local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, standards organisation that develops
and drives adoption of easy-to-implement global standards for business to
uniquely identify, accurately capture and automatically share vital information
about products, locations and assets. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1
has over 110 national chapters in 150 countries.
GS1
Hong Kong’s mission is to empower business to grow and to improve efficiency,
safety, authenticity and sustainability across multiple sectors and facilitates
commerce connectivity through the provision of a full spectrum of platforms,
solutions and services based on our global standards. We provide a trusted
foundation for accurate, sharable, searchable and linkable data. Our EPC
standard lays the foundation for IoT, powering a range of IoT-based services
and applications. We are helping industry to meet the challenges of
omni-channel commerce and create a seamless customer experience. By engaging
with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and
technology providers, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem and aiming for
“Smarter Business, Better Life”.
Currently,
GS1 Hong Kong has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20
industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare,
apparel, logistics as well as information and technology.
For
more information about GS1 Hong Kong, please visit www.gs1hk.org.