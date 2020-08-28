“Consumer Caring Scheme 2020” is Open for Applications　Merchants Hope to Emerge Stronger with Excellent Consumer Care

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 28 August 2020 – The 10th “Consumer

Caring Scheme” organised by GS1 Hong Kong

is now open for applications. Hong Kong companies from all trades are cordially

invited to apply before the closing date 30th September 2020. The judging criteria for

this year has been revised taken account into the latest situation, with focus

on four aspects: “Consumer Centric”, “Strive for Quality”, “Keeping Promises”

and “Care for Employee”.

As

the local retail sales continues to plunge, Peter Shiu, Legislative Councilor for

the Wholesale and Retail functional constituency, said besides

relying on the support from the Government, property developers or major landlords,

the industry must also be proactive in times of adversity. “While Hong Kong

Government needs to revitalize the market after the epidemic, SMEs must also be

customer-centric and transform to address the latest trends in the consumption

market. Providing seamless, quality service in both physical and digital

worlds, and the tenacity to improvement, are vital to navigate through the

crisis. I hope the industry can capitalise on technology to their tradition, to

drive Hong Kong forward to the next generation of economy.”

Apart

from discounts, premium service quality is also key to customers’ loyalty and

repeat purchase, especially in the beleaguered market. CATALO, a leading health

supplement brand in Hong Kong, agreed with the notion and planned to join the

Consumer Caring Scheme 2020. “We know integrating online and offline experience

for consumers is important, so we put QR codes next to every product in our retail

stores to provide detailed product information and let shoppers to easily shop

online. They can also use Whatsapp and mini-program in WeChat to buy our

products or contact our customer service.” said Canace Lin, Chief Marketing

Officer and Executive Director. “The Consumer Care Award keeps reminding us to

put consumer and employees at the centre of what we do, and make continuous

improvement to stay competitive in the market.” (Video of CATALO’s interview: https://bit.ly/31y13hN)

Stepped

into the Scheme 10th edition, over 150 local enterprises have been

awarded as “Consumer Caring Company”. The judging criteria are fine-tuned as

follows:

1.

Consumer

Centric: Foster a positive experience at every stage of the consumer

journey

2.

Strive

for Quality: Enhance process, product and service quality by

on-going improvement

3.

Keeping

Promises: Demonstrate service commitment to gain consumers’

confidence & trust

4.

Care

for Employee: Provide employees a friendly and supportive working

environment with trust & respect

The scheme aims to encourage local enterprises to commit to the belief

“Customer for Life”, through making continuous improvement on products,

services and processes to build consumer confidence and thus nurture their

retention. Endorsed companies will be entitled to use the “Consumer Caring”

logo in marketing materials, with a commendation certificate or trophy. Scheme

details, application and leaflet can be viewed and downloaded on GS1 HK’s

website: https://www.gs1hk.org/industry-recognition/consumer-caring-scheme/overview.

“I’m very glad to see the Scheme entering its 10th edition.

It has been supported by a wide array of industries, from food and food service,

pharmaceuticals and health products, business and professional services,

information and communication technology, entertainment and travel services to retail,”

said Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong. “To stand strong in the

current market, local enterprises must demonstrate excellence in consumer care

and deliver services promises. ‘Consumer Caring Company’ is a solid seal to a

company’s quality, helping to increase customer loyalty and business to emerge

stronger.”

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded

by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the

local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, standards organisation that develops

and drives adoption of easy-to-implement global standards for business to

uniquely identify, accurately capture and automatically share vital information

about products, locations and assets. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1

has over 110 national chapters in 150 countries.

GS1

Hong Kong’s mission is to empower business to grow and to improve efficiency,

safety, authenticity and sustainability across multiple sectors and facilitates

commerce connectivity through the provision of a full spectrum of platforms,

solutions and services based on our global standards. We provide a trusted

foundation for accurate, sharable, searchable and linkable data. Our EPC

standard lays the foundation for IoT, powering a range of IoT-based services

and applications. We are helping industry to meet the challenges of

omni-channel commerce and create a seamless customer experience. By engaging

with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and

technology providers, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem and aiming for

“Smarter Business, Better Life”.

Currently,

GS1 Hong Kong has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20

industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare,

apparel, logistics as well as information and technology.

For

more information about GS1 Hong Kong, please visit www.gs1hk.org.