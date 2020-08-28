Gram Offers Animation And Video Production Services In Singapore
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 28 August 2020 – Gram started in 2014 helping B2B companies
with their proprietary G.R.A.M. Full-stack Video Framework, to accelerate brand
awareness and thought leadership, helping them to command premium prices and supercharge
their growth.
They have evolved to be trusted by many MNCs and Government clients worldwide
and in Singapore, as the video expert in producing animated explainer videos
and video production, offering an array of sales solutions in the form of
videos, ranging from interview videos, educational thought leadership videos,
to corporate
video production, social
media video ads, and more.
More than just an video animation
studio, they are focused on creating high-quality videos that are tailored
towards a company’s branding and communication objectives. Depending on each
company’s needs, when they engage in Gram’s services, the process starts with
their full-stack video framework that involves knowing the video goals, the
target audience, and more.
Thereafter, the selection of video types will take place, ranging from 2D animation and 3D
animation to video production, motion graphics and live
stream videos. With a variety of video solutions, the most
suitable one will be recommended before proceeding with a video strategy brief.
This includes commercial, educational, infographic, training, testimonial and social
media video production.
Be it an animation production or live action video
production, Gram has refined a comprehensive video
blueprint to put together a video that provides an immersive experience and
achieves exceptional results. From script, casting, voice over to editing,
animation and graphic effects, the entire process will be handled by an inhouse
team of creative enthusiasts and professionals for a captivating video.
Video production is an important tool to have in a brand’s digital marketing
toolbox. Not only do companies get to create clarity, raise awareness and
establish credibility with a compelling story, the video can also be used for
marketing purposes. When a video is entertaining, engaging and easy to digest,
this presents the opportunity for brands to potentially gain a huge return on
investment (ROI) through many channels. Gram has created successful video
campaigns over the years, knowing that, when properly optimised, videos can
work wonders for a brand’s SEO, PPC, Facebook Ads and more — to help spread the
word and boost conversions.
As Gram seeks to expand their reach to help companies with their visual
communication needs, Impossible Marketing is their digital partner to help
execute effective digital marketing campaigns that can enhance engagement, boost awareness and drive new
business for their video production services.