Trend Micro and Snyk Significantly Expand Partnership with Technology Collaboration to Solve Open Source Development Risks
Co-developed solution bridges the gap between devops and security operations teams
HONG
KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – August
28, 2020 – Trend Micro
Incorporated
(TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud
security, today
announced plans for a new, co-developed solution with Snyk, the leader in
developer-first open source security. The joint solution will help security
teams manage the risk of open source vulnerabilities from the moment open
source code is introduced without interrupting the software delivery process.
This marks the expansion of a strategic partnership that has already helped
countless organizations enhance DevOps security without impacting product
roadmaps.
“We
know that vulnerabilities in open source software, which is increasingly used
by all development teams, have increased 2.5x in the past three years,” said
Geva Solomonovich, Global Alliances CTO. “This partnership is
ground-breaking because for the first time it is giving the security operations
team visibility into Open Source, which is one of the fundamental building
blocks of cloud native applications, and its risk. Through this collaboration
we will be helping bridge the technology, process and organizational gap
between security operations and devops teams.”1
According to Gartner, “Open-source libraries can carry
significant vulnerabilities and the fact that developers may not even know a
component is embedded within a library exposes them to unseen vulnerabilities.”2
“DevOps sits at the beating heart of
innovation-first enterprises and no one knows these teams like Snyk, especially
when it comes to preventing open source vulnerability threats,” said Kevin
Simzer, chief operating officer for Trend Micro. “What we are putting into play
is effectively a virtual open source cybersecurity expert to those teams
running our Cloud One platform. Together we can solve security issues before
they occur, with complete coverage from code creation to runtime and across any
type of developer environment.”
The latest capabilities, delivered by
combining the strengths of both companies, enables teams to find
vulnerabilities in open source code automatically and immediately. It offers
significant benefits for security and development teams, including helping to
support compliance with ISO 27001, SOC 2 and other key frameworks and
standards.
The joint solution will help create
fundamental mind shifts in collaboration, driving closer alignment between
security and developer teams. It will be available as part of the Trend Micro
Cloud One platform, for additional details visit: www.trendmicro.com/cloudone.
For an overview of the partnership visit: www.trendmicro.com/snyk.
1 Snyk, Inc.; 2020 State of Open Source Security: https://info.snyk.io/sooss-report-2020
2 Gartner, Inc.; Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2020, July 2020 | G00448216
About Snyk
Snyk is a developer-first security company
that helps organizations use open source and stay secure. Snyk is the only
solution that seamlessly and proactively finds and fixes vulnerabilities and
license violations in open source dependencies and container images. Snyk’s
solution is built on a comprehensive, proprietary vulnerability database,
maintained by an expert security research team in Israel and London. With tight
integration into existing developer workflows, source control (including
GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab), and CI/CD pipelines, Snyk enables efficient
security workflows and reduces mean-time-to-fix. For more information or to get
started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity,
helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over
30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous
innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and
consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email,
IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a
cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for
key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster
protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world’s most
advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables
organizations to secure their connected world www.trendmicro.com.hk.