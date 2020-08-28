Trend Micro and Snyk Significantly Expand Partnership with Technology Collaboration to Solve Open Source Development Risks

Co-developed solution bridges the gap between devops and security operations teams

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – August

28, 2020 –

(;), the leader in cloud

security, today

announced plans for a new, co-developed solution with Snyk, the leader in

developer-first open source security. The joint solution will help security

teams manage the risk of open source vulnerabilities from the moment open

source code is introduced without interrupting the software delivery process.

This marks the expansion of a strategic partnership that has already helped

countless organizations enhance DevOps security without impacting product

roadmaps.

“We

know that vulnerabilities in open source software, which is increasingly used

by all development teams, have increased 2.5x in the past three years,” said

Geva Solomonovich, Global Alliances CTO. “This partnership is

ground-breaking because for the first time it is giving the security operations

team visibility into Open Source, which is one of the fundamental building

blocks of cloud native applications, and its risk. Through this collaboration

we will be helping bridge the technology, process and organizational gap

between security operations and devops teams.”1

According to Gartner, “Open-source libraries can carry

significant vulnerabilities and the fact that developers may not even know a

component is embedded within a library exposes them to unseen vulnerabilities.”2

“DevOps sits at the beating heart of

innovation-first enterprises and no one knows these teams like Snyk, especially

when it comes to preventing open source vulnerability threats,” said Kevin

Simzer, chief operating officer for Trend Micro. “What we are putting into play

is effectively a virtual open source cybersecurity expert to those teams

running our Cloud One platform. Together we can solve security issues before

they occur, with complete coverage from code creation to runtime and across any

type of developer environment.”

The latest capabilities, delivered by

combining the strengths of both companies, enables teams to find

vulnerabilities in open source code automatically and immediately. It offers

significant benefits for security and development teams, including helping to

support compliance with ISO 27001, SOC 2 and other key frameworks and

standards.

The joint solution will help create

fundamental mind shifts in collaboration, driving closer alignment between

security and developer teams. It will be available as part of the Trend Micro

Cloud One platform, for additional details visit: www.trendmicro.com/cloudone.

For an overview of the partnership visit: www.trendmicro.com/snyk.

1 Snyk, Inc.; 2020 State of Open Source Security: https://info.snyk.io/sooss-report-2020

2 Gartner, Inc.; Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2020, July 2020 | G00448216

About Snyk

Snyk is a developer-first security company

that helps organizations use open source and stay secure. Snyk is the only

solution that seamlessly and proactively finds and fixes vulnerabilities and

license violations in open source dependencies and container images. Snyk’s

solution is built on a comprehensive, proprietary vulnerability database,

maintained by an expert security research team in Israel and London. With tight

integration into existing developer workflows, source control (including

GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab), and CI/CD pipelines, Snyk enables efficient

security workflows and reduces mean-time-to-fix. For more information or to get

started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity,

helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over

30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous

innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and

consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email,

IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a

cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for

key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster

protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world’s most

advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables

organizations to secure their connected world www.trendmicro.com.hk.