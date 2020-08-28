Vast Untapped E-Commerce and Technology Employment Potential in the Philippines: Global Recruiters, Michael Page

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media

OutReach – 28 August 2020 –

With a young population learning to be entrepreneurs (average of 24.4 years

old with high digital penetration) the technology and digital sectors in the Philippines are well-placed

to create employment opportunities for the upcoming generation of working professionals.

International executive search firm, Michael Page remains optimistic

about the untapped potential in Filipino talent as they open their sixth office

within the South East Asia region here in Manila.

“Looking at industries in the Philippines

with high growth potential in the next few years, it is clear why the economy

is well-poised for recovery. Manufacturing, including supply chain and 3PL is a

major growth area, and the consumer market, despite the lockdown and other

challenges, has remained robust. This includes retail, food and beverages and

fast-moving consumer goods,” observes Olly Riches, Board Director at Michael

Page South East Asia.

Resilient

and hardworking, the workforce in the Philippines is one of the biggest assets

the country has. Among professionals in the workforce, there is a large

population of bilingual English-speaking professionals and a large number of

university graduates.

“There

is interest in doing business in the Philippines due to the very strong talent

here. We produce a lot of technical experts, such as engineers and healthcare

professionals, among other skilled professionals. As a result, more MNCs are

being drawn to investments and local conglomerates are tapping into expansion

opportunities within the country for years to come,” says Carla Lastimosa,

Director of Michael Page Philippines.

“We

are seeing more overseas Filipino professionals returning home to the

Philippines to continue building their careers. This has created increased

confidence in local employers of a healthy rebound for the economy,” Carla

Lastimosa observes.

In

view of this rising trend and by leveraging the Michael Page global network, we

have also contributed our local knowledge by attracting top talent and

investment back to the Philippines. The launch of our Bayanihan Tulay sa

Tagumpay campaign will build the bridge and create the opportunities

required to successfully find returning Filipinos employment.

One of the five

high-growth regions in South East Asia, the Philippines has a dynamic economy.

According to IMF estimates, in 2019, the GDP growth rate reached 5.9%.

British

Ambassador, Daniel Pruce comments, “In 2020, as in many countries, that growth

has slowed down. COVID-19 and the stringent lockdown have had a real effect on

the economy in the first half of the year. However, the Philippines has the

ability to bounce back. It has solid foundations rooted in an historically

stable job market and a competitive workforce. In fact, the many talents and

resilience of the people of the Philippines are among the major reasons why the

Philippines possesses such high prospects despite the setbacks of recent

months.

Michael

Page’s entry into the Philippine market is a welcome development, as they join

our growing number of successful British businesses in the country.”

Olly Riches is equally

optimistic, “While many companies already have back office operations in the

Philippines, we want to build upon the enormous potential beyond that. With the

office opening, we aim to foster long-term partnerships on the ground, and nurture

the best talent here to build on the local opportunities that exist.”