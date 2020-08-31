How MI Smartwatches Are Unique from Other Brands

Smartwatches all have in common is that they can perform lots of tricks, like searching the internet with your voice, tracking your location with GPS, or even monitoring your heart rate to protect your overall health. though, these watches can run the kind of apps that are found on smartphones. Smartwatches don’t just tell the time. In the age of modern technology, the need and demand of smartwatches have increased. And internet users and young buyers prefer to buy them from online stores, many shopping websites such as Qmart and Telemart are selling smartwatches online.

Many brands such as Apple, Samsung, FITBIP, Honor Huawei, and Xiaomi MI are offering smartwatches, these smartwatches differ from each other in features. Smartwatches have different screen resolution, storage capacity, RAM/ROM and design.

MI smartwatches are unique from other brands in the following terms.

High ROM: MI smartwatches have 16 MB ROM whereas galaxy smartwatches have 4MB only and no expandable memory, so the MI brand has a unique feature of high ROM compare to other brands.

GYRO SENSOR: Because MI smartwatches have gyro sensor, that is a sensor that measures a device’s angular velocity along 3 orthogonal axis x, y, and z. It also analyzes our movements with the help of axis-based motion.

If we compare the MI smartwatch with Apple smartwatch, we can realize that the APPLE smartwatch doesn’t have this feature.

Weight: It is very lightweight and easy to carry. Its weight is 11 g, yes only 11g, whereas other brand’s smartwatches are heavy like the galaxy smartwatch is 15g and the smartwatch of APPLE brand is 36.7g.

Screen Resolution: Screen resolution of MI smartwatch is 126 x 294. The higher screen resolution allows sharper and smoother visualization. High screen resolution is a unique feature of the MI smartwatch, whereas the screen resolution of the galaxy smartwatch is low.

Screen Protection: MI smartwatch on has strong screen protection as it is 2.5D Tempered Glass and AF Coated whereas if we talk about smartwatches of other brands like GALAXY, APPLE that it lacks this screen protective feature that’s how MI smartwatch is unique from other brands.

Design: In terms of design, the clock features a 44mm-wide face, the 1.78-inch display a resolution of 410 x 410 pixels and a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch.

At first glance, Mi Watch look like the Apple Watch – something that works with the Xiaomi model. And even though it’s big, it doesn’t feel at all on the wrist.

The quality isn’t as high as the Apple Watch – and that’s not surprising, considering that it will sell for less than half the price of the series 5 – but that means it’s a bit simpler.

Battery life: Despite its similarity to the Apple Watch, it manages to roll out the battery-based app. Xiaomi says Mi Watch will handle 36 hours of continuous use with its 570 mAh battery packed inside. The above-discussed features indicate MI smartwatches are unique from other brands. Its features are distinct and marvelous as compare to other brands like honor, Huawei, galaxy, FITBIT.

