Jestac launches Lonprotect, Singapore’s very first antiviral wallpaper and flooring
Tested and proven to deactivate 99.9% of viruses
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 31 August 2020 – Jestac, a leading interior
specialist company, has launched Lonprotect, Singapore’s first antiviral vinyl wallpaper
and flooring. Lonprotect uses an advanced
antiviral technology from Japan that is able to reduce the effectiveness of
contagious viruses by 99.9% within an hour. The technology has been tested on the
avian coronavirus and the avian influenza virus (H5N3), which hail from the
same coronavirus family as the flu and COVID-19 viruses.
With
COVID-19 continuing to be a serious concern around the world, individuals and
businesses are looking for long-term solutions that ensure safety in their
environments. Unlike disinfectants, the antiviral technology in Lonprotect
products remains effective around the clock and in the long run.
“In
times of a pandemic, everyone looks for a safer option for their everyday needs.
Lonprotect uses an advanced technology that is tested and proven to safeguard
against viruses. We are glad to be the first to introduce this functional and
low-maintenance wallpaper and flooring solution for anyone looking for the
additional layer of protection within their spaces,” says Keith Cheong, Business Development Manager of
Jestac.
How
it works
When
viruses come into contact with a Lonprotect surface, the active agents in the
vinyl chloride resin layer destroy the living envelope of the virus. As the
virus cannot survive without its envelope, it cannot replicate and is
considered inactivated.
In
addition to having antiviral properties and requiring little to no maintenance,
Lonprotect products also inhibit the growth of infection-causing bacteria such
as E.Coli. The vinyl wallpaper prevents the growth of mould and keeps the walls
clean and safe. Tested by scientists from Tottori University in Japan, the
antiviral effect of the wallpaper and flooring is proven to be effective in the
long-run.
“Lonprotect
antiviral wallpaper and flooring is suitable for places that require people to
stay for a longer period of time, such as waiting rooms in clinics and foreign
worker dormitories. It is also suited for places with an increased traffic of vulnerable
populations such as childcare, elderly homes, hospitals and tuition centres.
Lonprotect products aid in ensuring a safe environment without the need for
constant human effort,” added Keith.
Lonprotect
products are available in over 200 flooring designs and six readymade designs
for wallpapers. Wallpapers can also be customised with designs that can be
printed in a repeated pattern. More details can be
found at www.lonprotect.com.
About Jestac
Established since 1992, Jestac is a leading home and building
interior specialist with BCA contractor accreditation. The company is trusted
for its expertise in design and building solutions, backed by an experienced
installation team.
Over the past 28 years, Jestac has completed works for a wide
range of partners including government agencies, commercial property
developers, architects and facility managers. They are also a 3M Authorized
Distributor.
Jestac is a bizSafe Level 3 certified company and has
achieved the SY06 Level 3 grading in
BCA’s Supplier for “Finishing & Building Products” category. It is
also a proud member of the International Window Film Association (IWFA) and
Singapore Glass Association (SGA). For more information, go to www.jestac.com.sg.