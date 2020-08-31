Jestac launches Lonprotect, Singapore’s very first antiviral wallpaper and flooring

Tested and proven to deactivate 99.9% of viruses

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 31 August 2020 – Jestac, a leading interior

specialist company, has launched Lonprotect, Singapore’s first antiviral vinyl wallpaper

and flooring. Lonprotect uses an advanced

antiviral technology from Japan that is able to reduce the effectiveness of

contagious viruses by 99.9% within an hour. The technology has been tested on the

avian coronavirus and the avian influenza virus (H5N3), which hail from the

same coronavirus family as the flu and COVID-19 viruses.

With

COVID-19 continuing to be a serious concern around the world, individuals and

businesses are looking for long-term solutions that ensure safety in their

environments. Unlike disinfectants, the antiviral technology in Lonprotect

products remains effective around the clock and in the long run.

“In

times of a pandemic, everyone looks for a safer option for their everyday needs.

Lonprotect uses an advanced technology that is tested and proven to safeguard

against viruses. We are glad to be the first to introduce this functional and

low-maintenance wallpaper and flooring solution for anyone looking for the

additional layer of protection within their spaces,” says Keith Cheong, Business Development Manager of

Jestac.

How

it works

When

viruses come into contact with a Lonprotect surface, the active agents in the

vinyl chloride resin layer destroy the living envelope of the virus. As the

virus cannot survive without its envelope, it cannot replicate and is

considered inactivated.

In

addition to having antiviral properties and requiring little to no maintenance,

Lonprotect products also inhibit the growth of infection-causing bacteria such

as E.Coli. The vinyl wallpaper prevents the growth of mould and keeps the walls

clean and safe. Tested by scientists from Tottori University in Japan, the

antiviral effect of the wallpaper and flooring is proven to be effective in the

long-run.

“Lonprotect

antiviral wallpaper and flooring is suitable for places that require people to

stay for a longer period of time, such as waiting rooms in clinics and foreign

worker dormitories. It is also suited for places with an increased traffic of vulnerable

populations such as childcare, elderly homes, hospitals and tuition centres.

Lonprotect products aid in ensuring a safe environment without the need for

constant human effort,” added Keith.

Lonprotect

products are available in over 200 flooring designs and six readymade designs

for wallpapers. Wallpapers can also be customised with designs that can be

printed in a repeated pattern. More details can be

found at www.lonprotect.com.

About Jestac

Established since 1992, Jestac is a leading home and building

interior specialist with BCA contractor accreditation. The company is trusted

for its expertise in design and building solutions, backed by an experienced

installation team.

Over the past 28 years, Jestac has completed works for a wide

range of partners including government agencies, commercial property

developers, architects and facility managers. They are also a 3M Authorized

Distributor.

Jestac is a bizSafe Level 3 certified company and has

achieved the SY06 Level 3 grading in

BCA’s Supplier for “Finishing & Building Products” category. It is

also a proud member of the International Window Film Association (IWFA) and

Singapore Glass Association (SGA). For more information, go to www.jestac.com.sg.