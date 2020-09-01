A-City Launches Its New Brand Concept in an Event Featuring the Beauty of Smart Living
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 September 2020 – On 18 August 2020, A-City Group Limited (“A-City”
or “the Company”) launched its new brand concept at an event featuring the
beauty of smart living at the Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou. The event was attended
by Mr Chen Zhuo Lin, Chairman and President of Agile Group Holdings Limited (“Agile”
or “the Group”, Stock code: 3383.HK) , and other senior executives of the Group,
as well as Mr Hou Yunchun, Member of the National Committee of the 12th
Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Former Deputy
Director-General and Researcher of the Development Research Center of the State
Council, and President of the China Enterprises Evaluation Association, Mr Liu
Xiuchen, Former Counselor of the State Council, Former Vice President of the
Chinese Society of Landscape Architecture, and Landscape Architecture Expert
Advisor at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the PRC, as
well as over 300 business partners and the media.
Group’s diverse operations, A-City integrated its business strategy with that
of its parent company and revealed its new brand concept and core business at
the event. Specifically, it will be committed to creating great space with
intelligence and engage in the core business of ecological landscape and intelligent
home and decoration in an effort to provide services of ecological habitat and
reinforce market position as a leading ecological habitat service provider in
the PRC.
Mr Chen
Zhuo Lin, Chairman and President of Agile Group Holdings Limited, and other senior management team attended the new brand
launch of A-City.
Brand Upgrade after Thirty
Years of Development
Over the past three decades, Agile has forged ahead with its
development, guided by its commitment to craftsmanship whether as a
manufacturer of premium wood furniture or a developer of award-winning real estate
projects. Today, it has extended its presence to multiple industries.
As one of Agile’s diversified business, A-City boasts both ancient
charm and modern vitality. Its subsidiary, Zhongshan Shixing Decoration Co.,
Ltd, is based in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, which is also the birthplace of
Agile Group and its philosophy of craftsmanship. Inheriting the craftsmanship
of Agile and embracing the modern concept of smart living, A-City not only
serves its parent company but established long-term partnerships with 22 of the
top 30 real estate developers in China as of 31 December 2019.
Mr Chen Zhongqi, Vice President of Agile and Chairman of A-City, noted,
“Through engaging itself in ecological landscape and intelligent home and decoration,
A-City has become a fast-growing company featuring an asset-light model and
advanced technologies. Considering its core business and new philosophy, the
company has upgraded its brand to honor its commitment to craftsmanship and
refresh its brand strategy and image.”
Business Evolution with
a Focus on Living Experience
Mr Chen Lulin, President of A-City, used three keywords–inheritance, evolution,
and development to describe the company’s new brand concept.
Following the Group’s pursuit of craftsmanship, A-City has evolved its
business with a continuous focus on changes in people’s living experience. Its position
has shifted from merely a furniture manufacturer to a provider of one-stop intelligent
home and decoration services covering residential property and non-residential
property decoration, and home furnishing products manufacturing. Its business
has expanded from design consultation, construction and home furnishing products
manufacturing to interior and exterior decoration, falling into two main
categories–ecological landscape and intelligent home and decoration. During the
course, A-City has developed the ability to serve every link of both industries’
chains with its own philosophy.
In particular, A-City provides comprehensive ecological landscape
solutions covering landscape design, construction, and maintenance under
ecological landscaping services (landscape architecture, ecological and
municipal environment improvement and landscape maintenance). It also offers
one-stop services ranging from design consultation and building decoration to
smart furniture manufacturing under intelligent home and decoration services (residential
property decoration, non-residential property decoration and home furnishing
products).
Housing Revolution
Driven by Technological Innovation and R&D
As its two major business lines grow stronger and became more integrated,
A-City has managed to create an eco-friendly living experience and won several
well-known awards, such as the Kinpan Award, the Yuanye Award, and the Idea-King
Award.
In terms of intelligent home and decoration, A-City is a pioneer of the
assembly of prefabricated decoration units. The eco-friendly, safe, efficient,
and water-free approach brings greater quality and efficiency yet causes much
less secondary pollution compared with the traditional one. This new approach
has so far been adopted in residential property, hotels, and long-term rental apartments
and will be in hospitals and senior care facilities in the future. Its B2B2C
model and customization system make it possible for its customers to enjoy
quality products, efficient services, and customized design.
In terms of
ecological landscape, A-City boasts powerful techniques in mangrove ecosystem
restoration, ecological
management of water environment,
and rain garden technology based on sponge city standards. At the exhibition
areas of the Rain Garden project and the Mangrove ecological restoration
project, a video was played to show how the four filtration systems (permeable
pavement, plant planning, benthic stocking, and sediment optimization) help absorb
and purify the pollutants carried by the rain runoff so that the rain runoff will
gradually seep into the soil, forming an ecological cycle. In the Mangrove
Ecosystem Restoration Project Exhibition Area, the participants witnessed the
use of a patented ecological restoration technology that had been used in the Dayawan
Mangrove Urban Wetland Park, a national 4A tourist attraction in Huizhou, Guangdong
Province and a series of other urban ecological projects. These projects set
great examples for the restoration and protection of ecological resources in mangrove
wetlands to achieve sustainability and showcased A-City’s technological strength
in providing ecological habitat services.
As of 31 December 2019, A-City’s business has established presence in
119 cities in China. It has become a prominent ecological habitat service
provider and a leader in the ever-growing landscape industry and building
decoration industry.
“Going forward, A-City will continue to devote itself to the
development of core technology, equip itself with Internet and BIM technology
and other modern technologies. We will enhance our R&D departments’
cooperation with universities and research institutes in order to improve our one-stop
solution spanning the entire industrial chain. Our company seeks to explore
innovation-driven models and breathe new life into the industry. The company
will stay true to its philosophy of creating a smart and beautiful living space
and make living a green life a reality,” according to Mr Chen Lulin, President
of A-City.