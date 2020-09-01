Atradius: Asia faces sharp rise in insolvencies as Covid-19 pressure mounts

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media

OutReach – 1 September 2020 – Atradius

forecasts a jump in insolvencies across Asia in 2020, with Hong Kong expected

to be one of the most affected markets across the globe. The increases are

primarily driven by the impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on global

economies. Every major economy, except for China, is expected to enter

recession this year, the depth and length of which will be determined by the

ability of economies to manage health regulations and either exit lockdowns or

thrive in social distancing.

Atradius Chief Economist John

Lorié commented, “Government measures have reduced the anticipated increase in

bankruptcy filings in a range of ways. They have either shifted the threshold

for filing, reduced debtor’s ability to force bankruptcy, or provided

sufficient financial support to delay filings. However, as the support programs

begin to expire, the number of filings should climb rapidly.”

Among Asian economies,

Atradius forecasts insolvencies to rise 39% in Hong Kong, behind just Turkey

and the United States in the global ranking. The city’s economy is in a deep

recession and there has been little or no suspension of insolvency proceedings.

However, Hong Kong’s government has implemented a sizable fiscal stimulus

programme that has helped to dampen the number of insolvencies. Elsewhere in

the region, Japan, Singapore and South Korea will experience a considerable

growth in insolvencies during 2020 but see a significant decrease in 2021.

Bart Poublon, Head of Risk

for Atradius APAC said, “The pandemic has put downward pressure on Asia’s

export-driven economies as global supply chains come under pressure and demand

wanes. However, as one of the first regions to reopen, Asia is well-positioned

to benefit from the rebound in economic activity, which will lead to falling rates

of insolvency in 2021.

Get the 2020 Q3 Insolvency Report here:

https://atradius.com.hk/en/publications/economic-research-2020-insolvencies-forecast-to-jump-due-to-covid-19.html

